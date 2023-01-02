ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Teddy Roosevelt's Teen Descendant Sworn In as D.C.'s Youngest Elected Official

President Theodore Roosevelt's great-great-great-grandson Quentin Colón Roosevelt, 18, took office Monday A new Roosevelt is coming up in Washington, D.C.'s political scene — and he's still in high school. President Theodore Roosevelt's great-great-great-grandson Quentin Colón Roosevelt, 18, took office Monday, becoming the youngest elected official in the U.S. capital. According to WTOP News, the 26th president's younger relative now represents Spring Valley, the Palisades, and Kent as a nonpartisan advisory neighborhood commissioner. Commissioners work directly with area residents and offer their recommendations to D.C. government agencies, typically serving two-year terms. "I think...
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
newsnationnow.com

Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians

(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
ARIZONA STATE
Houston Chronicle

What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
VIRGINIA STATE
WGAL

Incoming Pennsylvania U.S. senator John Fetterman to be sworn in

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania's newly elected U.S. senator, John Fetterman, will be sworn into office on Tuesday. Fetterman will be taking one of Pennsylvania's two U.S. Senate seats today. Fetterman, who was Pennsylvania's Democratic lieutenant governor, defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in the November midterm elections. Fetterman will be taking the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

Migrants in Denver: Their long road to asylum

As thousands of migrants continue to arrive in Denver, many wonder what the next legal steps for them are.The Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network is one of several groups collaborating with the city of Denver to help give legal guidance to the mostly Venezuelan migrants arriving here. On Tuesday, 167 more migrants arrived, bringing the total to nearly 3,700 since Dec. 9.For many of these migrants seeking asylum, it's a long process, but it's a process that's legal and a right for those coming to the United States. But the U.S. immigration system is complex."There's no one-size-fits-all for anybody coming...
DENVER, CO
signalcleveland.org

Rep. Shontel Brown on her first year in Congress and the coming term in the House Democratic minority

After four elections, a round of redistricting and one office move, U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown is about to begin her first full term in Congress. The Democrat from Warrensville Heights enjoyed a brief time in the House majority after defeating Nina Turner in a special 2021 primary, easily winning the general election in a safely blue district to fill U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge’s seat in Congress – and doing it all again in 2022.
OHIO STATE

