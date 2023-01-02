Read full article on original website
Teddy Roosevelt's Teen Descendant Sworn In as D.C.'s Youngest Elected Official
President Theodore Roosevelt's great-great-great-grandson Quentin Colón Roosevelt, 18, took office Monday A new Roosevelt is coming up in Washington, D.C.'s political scene — and he's still in high school. President Theodore Roosevelt's great-great-great-grandson Quentin Colón Roosevelt, 18, took office Monday, becoming the youngest elected official in the U.S. capital. According to WTOP News, the 26th president's younger relative now represents Spring Valley, the Palisades, and Kent as a nonpartisan advisory neighborhood commissioner. Commissioners work directly with area residents and offer their recommendations to D.C. government agencies, typically serving two-year terms. "I think...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Rep. Raskin: Trump could spend 'the remaining days of his misanthropic life behind bars'
A leading member of the Jan. 6 select committee said Friday he “really would be surprised” if Attorney General Merrick Garland doesn’t act on the panel’s criminal referrals and indict former President Donald Trump for his conduct relating to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I...
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
George Soros' son becomes kingmaker with top Dems as he makes multiple Biden WH visits, meets with lawmakers
Alex Soros, son of liberal billionaire George Soros, has quietly had a pipeline to President Biden's White House as he openly meets with other Democratic politicians.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Congress passed a bill removing a bust from the Capitol of the Supreme Court justice who authored an infamous decision denying citizenship to Black Americans
The bill passed both chambers by voice vote, and former Chief Justice Roger Taney's bust is now set to be replaced by a bust of Thurgood Marshall.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Trump Did Float Idea Of 10,000 Troops Jan. 6 — To Protect Him On Capitol March: Committee
He wanted thousands of National Guard troops to shield him and supporters from any imagined "threat from left-wing counterprotesters," according to testimony.
Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Asserted That Joe Biden Should Run For 2024 Election
Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, is resigning from the Democratic leadership after the Republicans secured the majority. Senator Chuck Schumer is still serving as the majority leader of the Senate, which is still under Democratic control.
newsnationnow.com
Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians
(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
Houston Chronicle
What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
Fox News Politics: Republicans' first day in the House majority isn't going well for Kevin McCarthy
Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content
WGAL
Incoming Pennsylvania U.S. senator John Fetterman to be sworn in
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania's newly elected U.S. senator, John Fetterman, will be sworn into office on Tuesday. Fetterman will be taking one of Pennsylvania's two U.S. Senate seats today. Fetterman, who was Pennsylvania's Democratic lieutenant governor, defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in the November midterm elections. Fetterman will be taking the...
Joy Reid dismisses Byron Donalds nomination as 'troll' move that he was willing to 'go along with'
MSNBC host Joy Reid dismissed the historic nomination of Rep-elect Byron Donalds as House Speaker as a GOP “troll” move during “The ReidOut” Wednesday.
Scholten optimistic as start of congressional term nears
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As she prepares to be sworn in, Democratic representative-elect Hillary Scholten says she’s optimistic about finding ways to accomplish her priorities — transportation and infrastructure improvements, advocating for working families — despite her party being in the minority. “I maintain optimism about...
Migrants in Denver: Their long road to asylum
As thousands of migrants continue to arrive in Denver, many wonder what the next legal steps for them are.The Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network is one of several groups collaborating with the city of Denver to help give legal guidance to the mostly Venezuelan migrants arriving here. On Tuesday, 167 more migrants arrived, bringing the total to nearly 3,700 since Dec. 9.For many of these migrants seeking asylum, it's a long process, but it's a process that's legal and a right for those coming to the United States. But the U.S. immigration system is complex."There's no one-size-fits-all for anybody coming...
Congress stalled on next speaker
Congress still has not chosen the next speaker of the house. As 20 conservative representatives are not putting their support behind House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.
signalcleveland.org
Rep. Shontel Brown on her first year in Congress and the coming term in the House Democratic minority
After four elections, a round of redistricting and one office move, U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown is about to begin her first full term in Congress. The Democrat from Warrensville Heights enjoyed a brief time in the House majority after defeating Nina Turner in a special 2021 primary, easily winning the general election in a safely blue district to fill U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge’s seat in Congress – and doing it all again in 2022.
