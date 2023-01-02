As thousands of migrants continue to arrive in Denver, many wonder what the next legal steps for them are.The Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network is one of several groups collaborating with the city of Denver to help give legal guidance to the mostly Venezuelan migrants arriving here. On Tuesday, 167 more migrants arrived, bringing the total to nearly 3,700 since Dec. 9.For many of these migrants seeking asylum, it's a long process, but it's a process that's legal and a right for those coming to the United States. But the U.S. immigration system is complex."There's no one-size-fits-all for anybody coming...

DENVER, CO ・ 40 MINUTES AGO