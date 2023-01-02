If you thought all the good deals already happened this year, think again. Tons of retailers are slashing prices this week through the beginning of January with deals just as good as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These end-of-year winter clearance events are your last chance to score markdowns on kitchen appliances, mattresses, furniture and more. It also means you'll get more bang for your buck on those gift cards you got for Christmas! We spotted everything from gourmet bakeware 50 percent off to UGG throws under $20. Take a look at our list of the best after-Christmas sales below and treat yourself to big savings.

6 DAYS AGO