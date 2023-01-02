ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Footwear News

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
HGTV

The Best After-Christmas Sales From the Biggest Retailers in 2022

If you thought all the good deals already happened this year, think again. Tons of retailers are slashing prices this week through the beginning of January with deals just as good as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These end-of-year winter clearance events are your last chance to score markdowns on kitchen appliances, mattresses, furniture and more. It also means you'll get more bang for your buck on those gift cards you got for Christmas! We spotted everything from gourmet bakeware 50 percent off to UGG throws under $20. Take a look at our list of the best after-Christmas sales below and treat yourself to big savings.
Matt Lillywhite

Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures

The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."
Thrillist

These Are the Stores, Supermarkets, and Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve

Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or have forgotten a somewhat surprising number of essentials before you are set to host guests, you might need to run to the store on Saturday, December 24. This list includes retail stores, grocery stores, restaurants, and fast food locations that will be open when you get there. Just note that the hours and times listed below don't automatically apply to every location for each business. Some franchises could be subject to change.
WWD

CEO Doug McMillon on a Changed Walmart in Tough Times

Walmart Inc. is navigating high inflation and the consumer slowdown in all the usual retail ways — managing inventory, focusing on value and the rest of it. But the retail giant is also in the midst of a years-long transformation that has it looking more and more like something else.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, was at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday talking up the company’s sales and profits, but...
PYMNTS

2023 Will Be the Year of Grocery Shopping

As inflation causes consumers to crimp spending, grocery shopping is seen coming out on top. With many consumers cutting out unnecessary purchases, the supermarket value proposition — to meet shoppers’ essential daily food needs at far lower prices than restaurants — is all the more appealing to cash-strapped customers.
TheStreet

Walmart Makes a Green Move Some Customers Will Hate

If you ask a group of friends which big-box retailer is the most successful these days, most likely one (or a few) of them will say Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report. Thanks to its Prime services and the advent of two-day and same-day shipping, Amazon is a ubiquitous presence in the lives of many.
Footwear News

How Malls Will Change in 2023, From New Tenants to Reimagined Department Stores

This year proved that the mall is far from dead. Now 2023 could determine which malls come out on top. In November, the largest U.S. mall owner, Simon Property Group, reported that momentum in sales at its malls across the country has persisted, with shoppers remaining “resilient.”  Occupancy at Simon’s U.S. malls and premium outlets was at 94.5% as of Sept. 30, 2022, compared to 92.8% at the same time last year. And the company said it is on track to achieve pre-COVID occupancy in 2023. “The flight towards bricks and mortar is real,” chairman, president and CEO of Simon Property Group...
Footwear News

Store Closures — Led by Department Stores — Will Accelerate in 2023, UBS Says

After a relatively stable 2022, store closures are expected to pick up again in 2023 — and department stores will likely lead the way. As retailers face challenges in traffic, sales and margins going into 2023, more retailers are likely to downsize their store fleets, according to a Dec. 13 note from UBS analyst Jay Sole. And department store closures are set to outpace the industry average next year. Between Q4 of 2019 and Q1 of 2021, the store count of department stores dropped 33%, Sole noted, though store counts remained relatively stable throughout 2022. Now, as department stores like Nordstrom and...
PYMNTS

Walmart May Gain as Consumers Scale Back Grocery Delivery Subscriptions

The love affair with grocery delivery subscriptions may be peaking, a trend that could benefit Walmart. This, as PYMNTS’ report, “How the World Does Digital: Different Paths to Digital Transformation,” collected data from 30,174 individuals across 11 countries and showed a 4.5% sequential reduction in grocery subscription engagement in the third quarter of 2022 versus the second quarter.

