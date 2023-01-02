ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jude Bellingham will not solve Liverpool’s midfield crisis, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher believes Jude Bellingham will not solve Liverpool’s midfield problems, as the pundit ripped into their performance in a dismal 3-1 defeat at Brentford.In recent months Liverpool have been strongly linked with Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund captain who at just 19 years old starred for England during the World Cup.However, Carragher says Jurgen Klopp’s midfield has lacked the right investment for several years and the team needs players with the energy and intelligence to shut down the counterattacks which are hurting them this season.“Everyone keeps talking about Jude Bellingham,” Carragher said on Sky Sports, speaking after the game at...
Charlotte FC closing on signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley

Charlotte FC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of English player Ashley Westwood from Burnley, 90min sources have confirmed. The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.
