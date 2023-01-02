Read full article on original website
Related
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 19
Predicting the Premier League results on gameweek 19 of the 2022/23 season including Chelsea vs Man City.
The Premier League big six - ranked by their ten most expensive signings
90min's ranking of the Premier League big six by how successful their 10 most expensive signings have been.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Predicting Manchester City's starting XI for their trip to Chelsea on Thursday night.
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League, with TV details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Cesar Azpilicueta sends 'reality' warning to Chelsea after Nottingham Forest draw
Cesar Azpilicueta makes a grim assessment of Chelsea's struggles after the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.
Jude Bellingham will not solve Liverpool’s midfield crisis, says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher believes Jude Bellingham will not solve Liverpool’s midfield problems, as the pundit ripped into their performance in a dismal 3-1 defeat at Brentford.In recent months Liverpool have been strongly linked with Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund captain who at just 19 years old starred for England during the World Cup.However, Carragher says Jurgen Klopp’s midfield has lacked the right investment for several years and the team needs players with the energy and intelligence to shut down the counterattacks which are hurting them this season.“Everyone keeps talking about Jude Bellingham,” Carragher said on Sky Sports, speaking after the game at...
Premier League clubs show interest in Danny Ings
Danny Ings: Three Premier League clubs have shown interest in a January deal for out of favour Aston Villa forward.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the televised Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Tottenham on Wednesday night.
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
Liverpool's disdain for defending is finally catching up to them
Liverpool's hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four were dealt a blow with a 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday evening, and poor defending was to blame.
Arsenal make improved bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk
Arsenal have made another offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, sources have told 90min.
David de Gea reveals why Erik ten Hag was angry despite Bournemouth win
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has empathised with manager Erik ten Hag for being angry at their performance during Tuesday's 3-0 win against Bournemouth.
Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Forest rise out of bottom three
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Southampton and Nottingham Forest - 4 January 2023.
Leeds 2-2 West Ham: Player ratings as Hammers pegged back by Rodrigo strike
Player ratings from Leeds' 2-2 draw with West Ham United at Elland Road.
Cody Gakpo & Ivan Toney both miss Brentford vs Liverpool
Ivan Toney has been left out of Brentford's matchday squad for the visit of Liverpool - they are without new signing Cody Gakpo.
Supercomputer predicts Chelsea's Premier League finish
It's been a tough start to life as Chelsea boss for Graham Potter, and data experts believe it won't get much better for the Blues this season.
Charlotte FC closing on signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley
Charlotte FC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of English player Ashley Westwood from Burnley, 90min sources have confirmed. The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.
Premier League crisis club of the week: Tottenham Hotspur (again)
Tottenham Hotspur are 90min's Crisis Club of the Week for a second time during the 2022/23 season.
Daniel Farke provides update on Bayern Munich & Man Utd target Yann Sommer's future
Borussia Monchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has spoken on Yann Sommer's future.
Newcastle continue talks with Flamengo over Brazilian teenager
Newcastle are hoping to conclude a deal for Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca after a further round of talks.
90min
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0