Bill that could elevate starting teacher salaries in Pennsylvania to $60,000 stirs debate

Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-FL), chair of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee, has introduced the American Teacher Act , a bill that aims to increase minimum teacher salaries in the United States.

The bill seeks to encourage states to raise the minimum K-12 teacher salary to $60,000 through a federal grant program.

The National Education Association (NEA) reports that the average starting salary for teachers during the 2020-21 school year was $41,770. If the American Teacher Act, introduced by Rep. Frederica S. Wilson, were to pass, this would represent an increase of $18,230.

The bill has significant potential to impact schools across Pennsylvania, where many teachers earn less than $60,000.

While the NEA found that the average starting salary for Pennsylvania teachers during the 2020-21 school year was $46,991, the state's minimum salary is set at $18,500, which was established in the 1988-89 school year.

There has been support for the bill, as it is seen as a way to benefit teachers and address staffing shortages in school districts, an issue Pennsylvania has been trying to take on for the better part of a decade now.

However, there are concerns about how districts will cover the additional costs associated with raising salaries.

The bill proposes a federal four-year grant program to offset these costs and help states and districts implement the minimum salary. States would need to apply for the grant, and grant recipients would be required to determine how they will continue to fund the salary difference after the grant money runs out within the four-year period.

The effect this could have on a school district's budget at the end of the four-year program is troubling. It could be especially problematic for communities and taxpayers on the lower end of the socio-economic ladder left to make up the difference when the grant money is depleted.

For more information and to read the bill text for the American Teacher Act, click here.