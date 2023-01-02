Read full article on original website
Related
communitynewspapers.com
The Move to Roll Back the People’s Transportation Plan is a Slap in the Face to The People
Benjamin Franklin is widely credited with saying that the only things that are inevitable in life are “death and taxes.” Franklin left out the part that politicians will inevitably muck about with taxes, as well. It’s happening here in Miami-Dade as you read this. Prior to 2002,...
biscaynetimes.com
Idyllic Lifestyle Disrupted
A stroll through Miami Shores Village reveals tree-lined streets of single-family homes, mostly built in the 1950s, and occupied by residents who have lived there for generations. The modest bedroom community is a great source of pride for a sizable portion of its nearly 12,000 inhabitants. Sitting quietly along Biscayne...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
FPL contractor dies after coming in contact with live wire in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A Florida Power & Light contractor died Wednesday afternoon after coming in contact with a power line. The unidentified worker in his 30s was rushed to a hospital as a trauma alert after receiving a powerful electric shock while working on a line.Kshidokahan Burrows, a witness, said "I saw the guy in the truck and he fell down. He was shaking and he caught on fire. He was shaking and I hoped he would be ok. I called 911 and stayed on the scene until the ambulance arrived."Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
wlrn.org
Following resignation, DeSantis slated to get another appointee on Miami-Dade School Board
Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to get another appointment on the Miami-Dade County School Board, after a member resigned her seat due to a new constitutional amendment that restricts elected officials from also working as lobbyists. Politicians across the state are having to pick between their day job and their...
Broward 911 system: Contract between BSO, county expires
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County's 911 system has hit yet another hurdle, the contract between the sheriff's office and the county has expired and it's unclear what happens next. For years residents have had issues getting those emergency calls answered. Just last year, a home in Hollywood went up in flames and neighbors say their calls wouldn't go through. The conditions were so dire, someone got into their own car and drove to the fire station to get help. Steve Geller, Broward County Commissioner, says the 911 system is working as it should. Residents say it's not, but Geller says residents are inflating...
wlrn.org
Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida
For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
communitynewspapers.com
Dr. Joy Galliford and Friends of South Florida Music “helping others help others”
Dr. Joy Galliford, Founder and Executive Director of Friends of South Florida Music, is focused on making sure that the Christmas Spirit is alive and well through her 4th Annual Santa’s Workshop. In addition to providing an award winning music curriculum, Friends of South Florida Music. provides Dr. Joy’s...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade appoints Luis Montaldo to succeed beloved Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin
‘Harvey is irreplaceable. It is our responsibility to carry on his legacy, (and it) is my honor to succeed him as Clerk of the Courts.’. Three days after the death of Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin, the longest-serving elected official in Miami-Dade, the county has named his interim successor. On...
WSVN-TV
Residents concerned with overgrown brush higher than their backyard fences in SW Miami-Dade
Some South Florida residents say there is a jungle brewing in their backyard, and they are desperate to have it cleaned up. Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Talk about a “growing” problem. Rebeca Blanco: “This is like living in the Everglades, you know?”. Daniel Vargas-Gonzalez:...
communitynewspapers.com
Generous donation to help Pinecrest Police with Active Shooter Training
This slideshow requires JavaScript. These days it’s so important for every community to be ready for gun violence and that includes our own backyard. The Pinecrest Police Department is getting some help to plan for one of these worst-case scenarios with stepped-up active shooter training. The Moskowitz Family Foundation donated $65,000 for police firearms and active shooter firearm simulation training equipment and the accompanying accessories. The Moskowitz Family Foundation was presented with the 2022 Village of Pinecrest Police Citizen Award, for their dedication and important contributions to the Pinecrest Police.
communitynewspapers.com
Councilwoman Maureen Porras Proposes to Oppose Bail and Bond Reform
At the January 11, 2023, Council Meeting, at 10:00 a.m., newly elected Councilwoman Maureen Porras will be bringing forth an item, through the City Attorney’s Office, that strongly opposes the proposed criminal court administrative order relating to bail and bond reform, which may result in granting dangerous criminal offenders a release on their own recognizance without attending a first appearance hearing before a judge without any monetary bond being posted.
thewestsidegazette.com
Hundreds of Miramar Children Receive Gifts for the Holiday Thanks to Generous Donations from Miramar Park of Commerce
MIRAMAR, Fla. — The Sunbeam Polar Express made its 7th annual drive through Miramar just before the holidays, delivering toys, games, bikes, books and more to the Miramar Police Department. Gifts were donated by Miramar Park of Commerce tenants and vendors and were given to underserved children in Miramar as well as children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital by Operation Blue Squad.
communitynewspapers.com
YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16
The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
NBC Miami
Public Officials Must Choose Between Jobs Or Office With New Florida Law
A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
lacademie.com
A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023
Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
communitynewspapers.com
Meet your Pinecrest Police Officers
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Pinecrest Police Department, led by Chief Jason Cohen, was created in 1997 and maintains a Gold Standard credential rating by The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Residents and visitors to the Village of Pinecrest should consider that behind each badge is a human being who cares deeply about the community they have sworn to protect with their lives, if necessary.
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
Comments / 2