Harley-Davidson has had a plethora of motorcycle models since its inception in 1903. But, with riding habits always changing and evolving on a daily basis, one thing has remained consistent in the company's customer base: people love touring bikes. They are big, loud, comfortable, muscular, diverse, open to unlimited customization options, and you can hold onto them for a long time before upgrading to a newer one. And, if you see one riding around town or on the highway, chances are likely it is one of three models: the Road King, the Street Glide, or the Road Glide. While there are full-dresser touring models like the Ultra Limited and the Road Glide Limited, we are going to concentrate on the features, appeal, and pros and cons of these three primary models.

7 DAYS AGO