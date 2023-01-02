Cream puffs, also known as profiteroles — particularly in France where they were created — are the focus of National Cream Puff Day. They are filled choux pastry balls; choux pastries are made up of butter, water, flour and eggs, and have a high moisture content which causes them to puff up. Cream puffs are often filled with whipped cream, custard, pastry cream, ice cream or sour cream; common toppings are chocolate sauce, caramel and whipped cream.

