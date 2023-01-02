ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Can I smoke weed in a public place? Here’s a refresher on California cannabis law

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrZs8_0k0tvfxb00

While the new year will usher in new laws, the cannabis landscape of California will remain the same — for now.

In 2024, cannabis users will get more protection from their employers when it comes to smoking outside of work. In the meantime, here’s a refresher on who can use weed – and when and where – in California.

Can my employer penalize me for cannabis use?

California recently passed a new cannabis bill, protecting employees from weed bias, but it will be a while before it goes into effect.

Called AB 2188, it bans employers from discriminating against employees based on their use of weed off the job and away from the workplace. This includes the hiring, employment and termination processes.

The law’s exceptions include people working in the construction and building industry or positions that require federal background clearances. And while it protects off-duty smoking , employers will still have the right to fire or suspend employees for using weed or being high while at work.

Although the bill was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September, it won’t be carried out until January 2024.

Weed might be legal, but not for everyone

Recreational cannabis use has been legal since 2016, but only for those 21 years old and over.

Those under 18 who are caught with weed will be subject to drug education or counseling and community service. People who are older than 18 but under 21 , will be fined up to $100.

But minors can apply for a medical marijuana identification card to get weed for medicinal purposes.

In California, children under 18 years old can apply as a patient if they are emancipated or have declared self-sufficiency status, according to the state’s Department of Health. If they do not have this status, then the county will contact the individual’s parent or legal guardian.

The legal limit of weed

How much cannabis you can have on hand is limited in California, according to the state’s health and safety code. You’ll be penalized if you possess more than 28.5 grams of weed, or more than eight grams of concentrated cannabis — essentially about one ounce.

Individuals under 18 who violate this code will be required to do drug education or counseling and community service. Those over 18 will be imprisoned in a county jail for up to six months.

Weed at schools

If you’re caught with weed on a school campus that teaches kids from kindergarten to grade 12 during open hours, expect a hefty fine.

People 18 and over carrying up to 28.5 grams of cannabis or eight grams of concentrated cannabis will be fined up to $250 for the first offense and up to $500 or imprisonment for the following offenses.

Selling weed

You need to have a license to sell weed via a business. Other than that, exchanging weed for money is illegal.

You can, however, gift marijuana products to your loved ones , without a license.

Smoking in public

It’s illegal to smoke weed in public. If you’re caught, you can be fined up to $100, and up to $250 if you’re in an area where smoking tobacco is prohibited.

Smoking within 1,000 feet of daycares, schools and other centers where children are present carries heavier penalties.

National parks, state parks and residential areas also do not allow cannabis use. You also cannot smoke, consume products or have an open container or package while driving or riding in a car, boat or aircraft.

Traveling with weed

Travel across state lines with cannabis, even if you are coming to and from a state that legalized marijuana, is prohibited.

At airports, weed law can get complex. Because it’s legal in California, some airports, such as the Los Angeles International Airport and Sacramento International Airport , might allow you to bring a legal amount of up to 28.5 grams.

Once you reach the Transportation Security Administration, however, federal regulations will come into play and under federal law, weed is illegal. If a TSA officer finds any potential violations of the law, they can report it to local, state or federal authorities. They will then determine whether you can proceed with traveling with the cannabis product.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 88

Victor Macias
2d ago

guess this law doesn't apply to city parks and if it does, it's not being enforced. See people openly smoking pot every time I walk my dog and that includes near the playground

Reply(10)
13
beflo
2d ago

bread and support addiction. bravo, governor. and do i have rights since it smells like crap everywhere i go amd i have to remove my kids due to the smell.

Reply(6)
17
Dena Pallante
2d ago

people used to complain about the smell of cigarette smoke. I don't smoke but I would rather smell a cigarette than Marijuana. Marijuana smells like dead skunks

Reply(4)
8
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

New laws in effect for 2023 include new CA holidays and passing bicyclists on the roadway

Several news bills were signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom last year, and are officially in effect as 2023 is underway. Related Story: Looking at new laws coming in 2023 One new law included new holidays in 2023: Genocide Remembrance Day: April 24Juneteenth: June 19Lunar New Year: 2nd or 3rd new moon following the The post New laws in effect for 2023 include new CA holidays and passing bicyclists on the roadway appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

California’s New Bar and Restaurant Laws for 2023, Explained

California Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators were busy in 2022, passing over 1,000 laws before the year ended. While these laws greatly impact everyday California residents, they will also leave a significant mark on the state’s many small businesses, including innumerable restaurants, cafes, and bars. From new rules surrounding street vendors, to pay changes for fast-food workers and increased financial transparency, here is a roundup of California’s new laws that went into effect or were updated as of January 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Report: California law enforcement searched Black people at twice the rate of those thought to be white

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — California law enforcement was more than twice as likely to search and use force against people they perceived as Black during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, as compared to people believed to be white, according to a state report released Tuesday.The annual report by California's Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board gathered data on vehicle and pedestrian stops by officers from 58 law enforcement agencies in 2021. The data includes what officers perceived to be the race, ethnicity, gender and disability status of people they stop so that the state can better identify and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Some, but not all, new laws for 2023

The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Prisons across California to close or shrink

(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
BLYTHE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

New California Traffic Laws Taking Effect in 2023

The New Year is upon us, and as the saying goes, “ring out the old and ring in the new.” As we look towards happiness, health, and prosperity in 2023, we should also look into the new laws related to transportation. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has assembled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

Gun Suing Law Now in Effect in California

Californians can now take legal action against the gun industry. New legislation that took effect January 1st gives residents and visitors the green light to sue people who violate the state’s laws against the manufacture, distribution or sale of assault weapons, ghost guns and other banned firearms. Licensed gun dealers who sell or transfer weapons to anyone under 21 years-old can also be taken to court. The law gives Californians the same power to threaten the gun industry that Texans have over abortion providers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

NASA Satellite Captures Before & After Photos of California Flooding Amid Bomb Cyclone

For decades, California has been steeped in a historic drought, one that has quickly lead to increasingly dangerous wildfires. Amid relentless drought conditions, an atmospheric river event caused by a fast-moving bomb cyclone has descended on the Golden State. As severe weather continues to batter all regions of California, a NASA satellite has captured before and after photos revealing the effects of brutal flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

The minimum wage in California is up to $15.50 as of January 1st

Employees all over California are starting today with an increase of $15.50 on their minimum wage salary. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage is $15.50 per hour for all employers due to Senate Bill 3. The federal minimum wage for covered nonexempt employees is $7.25 per hour. Many states also have minimum wage laws. In cases The post The minimum wage in California is up to $15.50 as of January 1st appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

52K+
Followers
620
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy