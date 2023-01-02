ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County jail logs: January 2, 2023

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GO OFF BOND* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • CPF X 2: 1
  • FTA X 1: 1
  • FTA X 3: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 3: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
  • WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
SCHLITTLER, BRANDY Booking #: 443083 Booking Date: 01-02-2023 – 1:29 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond
james, barbara Booking #: 443082 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 11:05 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond
BEINHAUER, AMY Booking #: 443081 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 10:52 pm Charges: 35990247 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $4132.00
RODRIGUEZ, ANTHONY Booking #: 443080 Release Date: 01-02-2023 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 10:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00
WESTBROOKS, KEITH Booking #: 443079 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 10:03 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond
CONKLIN, DAVID Booking #: 443078 Release Date: 01-02-2023 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 9:29 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1162.00
WORSHAM, ERNESTINA Booking #: 443077 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 9:05 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL Booking #: 443076 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 8:55 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 3

50990041 *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
MISC FTA X 3 Bond: Bond $3654.00
HOUSTON, SYLVIA Booking #: 443075 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 7:20 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond
JACKSON, ANTORIA Booking #: 443074 Release Date: 01-02-2023 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 7:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00
ROBERTS, JOSEPH Booking #: 443073 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 6:22 pm Charges: 22990001 *GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $866.00
KATSAROS, SHAMAN Booking #: 443071 Release Date: 01-01-2023 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 7:06 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $500.00

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

San Angelo LIVE!

Two Booked Into Tom Green County Jail After Local Man Shot in the Face

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Police Department on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two suspects involved in a shooting this past November. According to a press release from the SAPD, on Dec. 29, 2022, Tramarcia George, 24, and Kyeshia Hornsby, 28, were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for aggravated assault. The two were both booked into the jail for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Suspect Indicted for Brutal Crowbar Attack on San Angelo Resident

SAN ANGELO—The suspect in a violent crowbar attack on a San Angelo has been indicted by a Tom Green County Grand Jury for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on August 14, 2022, investigators learned that San Angelo police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. 45th St. regarding an assault. Once on scene, the investigators reviewed body camera footage and a police report from responding officers. According to reports, a resident was awakened by his son who told him a man was banging on the front door and breaking windows on the residence.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Violating Court Orders Top Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked eight individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including violating conditions of probation and failure to appear in court. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE Daily | Police Solve Case Where Man was Shot in Face

Today on LIVE!, Debbie Cross with the San Angelo Republican Woman sits in with LIVE's Yantis Green. Also, two individuals have been arrested for shooting a San Angelo man, the House of Faith director in town has been terminated after he was allegedly found to be in possession of lewd images of children, newly elected County Judge Lane Carter and Precinct 4 Commissioner Shawn Nanny have taken over, and what to do about the homeless problem in San Angelo. Plus, district basketball starts for area teams!
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

VIDEO: Four-vehicle crash blocks traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash involving four vehicles has slowed down traffic on the 5500 block of Sherwood today, January 4, 2023. The chain reaction collision began with the red Ford colliding with a brown Ford directly in front of it. This caused the brown Ford to rear-end a black Ram and the black Ram was pushed into the Grey SUV.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

3 Indicted for Child Endangerment in Feces Smeared San Angelo Hovel

According to court documents, on August 17, 2022, investigators were looking into an abuse case involving a three-month-old child. A search warrant was executed on the 2900 block of J.F.K. Drive in San Angelo. Upon observing the interior of the residence, the investigator determined that the house was unsafe and uninhabitable for human occupancy.
KLST/KSAN

First Commissioners court of 2023 – What you need to know

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The first Commissioners Court of 2023 was today, January 3, and with it, the county saw two new commissioners in action for the first time. County Judge Lane Carter and Commissioner Shawn Nanny talked to Concho Valley Homepage staff about their goals going into the new year: Judge Carter said he […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

The Tom Green County Detention Center is hiring!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Detention Center is hiring! If an applicant gets the job, they will earn $19.23 per hour which is roughly $40,000 a year. New employees will be provided training and have access to medical, dental and life insurance. Employees will also have access to the center’s 24-hour fitness […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Charges Dropped Against Evan Berryhill

SAN ANGELO, TX — The County Attorney dropped all charges against local businesswoman Evan Berryhill according to court documents. In August of this year, Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy charged her with a hate crime stemming from an altercation with two gay activists on a dark night in front of her own apartment.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Looking back at 2022’s weather in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This past year has been unusually warm even for west Texas with several long-standing records having been broken. According to the National Weather Service, 2022 was overall extremely hot and dry (the second warmest year ever for Abilene). July 2022 was the warmest month ever recorded in Abilene and the Concho […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Chiefs draw with Lubbock Westerners 2-2

SAN ANGELO, TX— The Lake View Chiefs ended in a draw in their home opener against Lubbock High Tuesday evening. Jv Antu scored on a penalty kick to tie the game 1-1. Later in the second half, Rodrigo Martinez scored on a corner from a Hagen Gossett assist. The Chiefs will be back in action […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

Massive Bass Biting at O.H. Ivie Reservoir

Dalton Smith came all the way from Kentucky to fish at the O.H. Ivie Reservoir. On Friday, December 30, 2022 he caught not one, but two, monster big mouth bass. One tipped the scales at 14.69 pounds (left) while the other was 14.26 pounds (right). Photos posted to Inland Fisheries San Angelo District - Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

