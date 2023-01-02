ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd

Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world's leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks. Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture....
Engadget

Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023

Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
TheStreet

Mercedes Benz Recalls Over 120,000 Vehicles for Sunroof Problem

Ever since cars had roofs automakers have been looking for ways to let the sun shine in. Some of the earliest sunroofs were really solid metal panels that could be removed, slid back or tilted, but the idea was to allow drivers and passengers to catch some rays. Sunroofs got...
Jalopnik

The Suzuki Jimny Does a Great Impression of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen in Japan

The coolest custom model of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is not a G-Class at all, but is instead a Suzuki Jimny that’s dressed up to look like the iconic off-roader from Mercedes-Benz. Japanese car tuning company DAMD calls the product of its custom Jimny body kit the “little G,” as a nod to the Mercedes G-Wagen that inspired it.
Top Speed

Here's What Makes The Mercedes-AMG One Such A Special Car

When it comes to luxury cars, few brands have the same level of prestige and performance as Mercedes-AMG. And, its latest model, the AMG One, is no exception. This limited-edition hypercar has been designed from the ground up to be an engineering marvel that offers both a thrilling driving experience and unparalleled levels of sophistication. The AMG One comes with a range of advanced features that offers the driver an unbeatable driving experience. It is a two-seat, limited-edition sports car that combines performance and luxury. Mercedes-AMG has capped the production of the One at 275 copies, all of which are going for a hefty $2.72 million. From its powerful engine to its sleek exterior design, here's what makes the Mercedes AMG-One such a special car.
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600SL Is V-12 Royalty

From the April 1993 issue of Car and Driver. Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II, is not revered for her sense of fashion, nor for her immeasurable wealth, nor even for her prowess at lawn bowling. Her subjects revere her for the impeccable breeding and heritage that she and the centuries-old British Crown represent (or at least once did). Where manners, refinement, and class are concerned—not to mention sensible shoes—the queen is the world's leader.
TechCrunch

The Volkswagen all-electric ID 7 sedan’s most interesting feature isn’t its light-up paint

And the most exciting part of the debut wasn’t the vehicle’s multi-layered explosion of yellow, orange, red and blue camouflaged electroluminescent paint that lights up on command. (although it is eye-catching for the near-production version of the vehicle). Instead, it was a few features and changes from its previous ID models that showed VW is trying to up its software and human-machine interface design game with an approach that is closer to what consumers might find in Tesla models, the Porsche Taycan and the Rivian R1S and Rivian R1T.

Comments / 0

Community Policy