lacademie.com
A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023
Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
Miami New Times
December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
calleochonews.com
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Hotels for a Staycation in Miami
Sometimes, you just need to get away. And no matter what part of South Florida you find yourself in, a different landscape or vibe is often within a quick trip. These escapes include beachside resorts with pool paradises, art deco masterpieces, world-class casinos, and luxurious properties. The through-lines of the best staycation spots are dynamic offerings, delicious bites, and an opportunity to chill to the max if desired. And, as a bonus, many offer local or seasonal discounts, so keep a lookout.
secretmiami.com
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
communitynewspapers.com
City of Miami named LEED Gold and recognized for its resilience
The City of Miami recently announced that it has achieved LEED Gold certification. The city is part of a growing group to be certified using the LEED for Cities rating system. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Carlos Fernandez-Bravo
For Westminster Christian School senior Carlos Fernandez-Bravo, theater is a huge part of his life. In fact, he wants to be a professional actor and plans to major in acting in college. He’s been accepted to one institution for a program that would take him to New York for two...
communitynewspapers.com
Brazilian esports organization Furia launches venue in Miami’s Wynwood
Brazilian esports organization Furia has expanded its presence in the United States by launching a new venue in Miami’s trendy and eclectic Wynwood neighborhood. The 5,200-square-foot venue, defined by co-founder André Akkari as the “Furia Experience,” features a LAN house for multiplayer gaming, a clothing shop and a stage for esports fans to watch Furia games/matches live. With this expansion, Furia looks to bring the unique brand of competitive gaming entertainment to the U.S. market and grow the community of passionate gamers.
communitynewspapers.com
Biltmore Hotel to host Jr. Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, Jan. 3-6
The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark and luxury hotel in the heart of Coral Gables, has announced it will host the 59th Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, Jan. 3-6. More than 70 of the best junior golfers from around the globe are expected to compete for the 2023...
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
communitynewspapers.com
72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival returns to UM campus, Jan. 14-15
The 72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art is set to return, Jan. 14-15, bringing more than 175 juried fine art exhibitors to the beautiful University of Miami campus. Recognized as one of South Florida’s leading art shows, the festival attracts acclaimed artists from all over the country, and awards more than $20,000 in prizes to exhibiting artists. The two-day outdoor festival is hosted, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in front of the Watsco Center, and admission to the festival is free, thanks to the generous support of presenting sponsor Ussery Automotive Group/ Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay.
communitynewspapers.com
Meet your Pinecrest Police Officers
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Pinecrest Police Department, led by Chief Jason Cohen, was created in 1997 and maintains a Gold Standard credential rating by The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Residents and visitors to the Village of Pinecrest should consider that behind each badge is a human being who cares deeply about the community they have sworn to protect with their lives, if necessary.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
communitynewspapers.com
Pure Water Factory Proudly Sponsors 72nd Beaux Art Festival of Art
Pure Water Factory (PWF) is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming 72nd Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Arts, taking place January 14-15, 2023, at the University of Miami. “Life is art. Art is life. I never separate it,” states co-owner Elliott James, quoting Chinese contemporary artist, documentarian, and...
Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
communitynewspapers.com
Club Studio, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Luli Fama join Miami Worldcenter
This slideshow requires JavaScript. An enticing collection of shops and dining spots in Miami continues to take shape with three new national retail and restaurant tenants coming to Miami Worldcenter, the $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development transforming the heart of Downtown Miami. The development’s ownership has completed leases with a...
communitynewspapers.com
Dr. Joy Galliford and Friends of South Florida Music “helping others help others”
Dr. Joy Galliford, Founder and Executive Director of Friends of South Florida Music, is focused on making sure that the Christmas Spirit is alive and well through her 4th Annual Santa’s Workshop. In addition to providing an award winning music curriculum, Friends of South Florida Music. provides Dr. Joy’s...
