Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
Getsemani Cafe Heads to Fort Lauderdale
The brand, which began as a food truck, is preparing to open its third brick-and-mortar location
communitynewspapers.com
Pure Water Factory Proudly Sponsors 72nd Beaux Art Festival of Art
Pure Water Factory (PWF) is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming 72nd Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Arts, taking place January 14-15, 2023, at the University of Miami. “Life is art. Art is life. I never separate it,” states co-owner Elliott James, quoting Chinese contemporary artist, documentarian, and...
communitynewspapers.com
Dr. Joy Galliford and Friends of South Florida Music “helping others help others”
Dr. Joy Galliford, Founder and Executive Director of Friends of South Florida Music, is focused on making sure that the Christmas Spirit is alive and well through her 4th Annual Santa’s Workshop. In addition to providing an award winning music curriculum, Friends of South Florida Music. provides Dr. Joy’s...
communitynewspapers.com
Santa and his elves bring holiday cheer to local kids
Coral Gables Woman’s Club members recently celebrated their annual party for the children that they treat at the club’s free children’s dental clinic. This year’s party with the children and their families was bigger and better than ever with a deejau who interacted with the attendees while they enjoyed food, drinks and tasty desserts.
secretmiami.com
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
communitynewspapers.com
Paramount Miami lights skyline during celebration of Hanukkah
In celebration of Hanukkah this year, Paramount Miami set new global records with the “World’s Tallest Electronic Menorah,” “World’s Tallest Spinning Digital Dreidels,” and “World’s Largest LED Array of Six-Pointed Jewish Stars.” All record-setting feats lit the skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter in Downtown Miami. Throughout the eight-nights of the Jewish Festival of Lights, Paramount was illuminated from 5 to 7 a.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to midnight every half hour in honor of the holiday.
wlrn.org
Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida
For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
lacademie.com
A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023
Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
communitynewspapers.com
New Year, new things to do at The Gardens
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Saturdays – January 7, March 25, April 8 | 3:00 p.m. | www.pinecrestgardens.org/puppet. Join us for a three-act show featuring different puppet show genres including the presentation of the enchanted horse story extracted from the work of the 1001 nights fairy tale, performed through music and puppet animation. The show’s characters will spark imagination and curiosity about the characters live. Pick from one of three Saturday matinee shows.
jitneybooks.com
Casandra Tanenbaum on Florida Flow Fest
Florida Flow Fest returns to Ft Lauderdale’s Esplanade Park Sunday, January 15 from 10 am to 9 pm. The annual event features workshops in flow arts, circus arts, dance, and yoga. The event promises spontaneous dance parties, unique and magical vendors (including The Jitney) and mind blowing performances. Florida Flow Fest is completely free to attend but workshops require passes available to purchase here. Event organizer Casandra Tanenbaum hopped on to the Jitney to tell people what to expect from Florida Flow Fest.
communitynewspapers.com
Seraphic Fire celebrates the new year featuring renowned guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leading an inspiring program of American music.
First-time guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leads a program that features contemporary composers breathing new life into traditional themes, melodies, and texts. Aaron Copland’s Old American Songs, for baritone William Warfield and tenor Peter Pears, dresses traditional tunes in 20th-century clothing. Masterpieces by modernist Betty Jackson King and Renaissance man Thomas Tomkins meld with arresting contemporary gems by Ken Burton and Stacy Gibbs, sparkling against a backdrop of bedrock works by William Dawson, Moses Hogan, and Hall Johnson. Seraphic Fire Founder Patrick Dupre Quigley shares his excitement for this program: “What’s truly amazing is that some of this music you will experience has never been recorded.”
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
calleochonews.com
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Carlos Fernandez-Bravo
For Westminster Christian School senior Carlos Fernandez-Bravo, theater is a huge part of his life. In fact, he wants to be a professional actor and plans to major in acting in college. He’s been accepted to one institution for a program that would take him to New York for two...
tamaractalk.com
Rock N’ Ride Brings Live Music and Exotic Cars to Tamarac
The City of Tamarac and Cobra Joe Productions host another Rock N’ Ride, with live music, classic and exotic car show, and inflatable rides for the kids. Held on Saturday, February 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Tamarac Sports Complex, the annual free event will have plenty of local food trucks and family-friendly entertainment where Parkland cover band Hot Mess will perform a medley of popular rock songs from the 80s and 90s to today.
WSVN-TV
Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin
Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
Miami New Times
December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
communitynewspapers.com
YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16
The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
