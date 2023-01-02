Read full article on original website
Maggie Haberman says George Santos coverage is a 'death of local media' story. Here's why
House GOP leadership remains silent over Congressman-elect George Santos just one day before the New York Republican is set to be sworn into office. Scrutiny over Santos' long list of lies is intensifying as state and federal prosecutors look into his finances. Maggie Haberman and Errol Louis, who has actually interviewed Santos, join CNN This Morning to discuss.
George Santos Questioned Dem Challenger's Honesty In Now-Awkward Old Debate Clip
Santos' admission that he lied during his 2022 campaign comes two months after he asked whether Robert Zimmerman was ever "honest."
NY GOP Rep-elect George Santos grilled over biography 'lies': 'Do you have no shame?'
New York Congressman-elect George Santos of Nassau County was grilled on allegations he misled or lied about parts of his resume and other facts about his life.
Santos arrives in Washington amid storm of controversy
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) arrived Tuesday in Washington amid a growing controversy over revelations that he embellished large parts of his résumé, sparking a media frenzy and creating a headache for GOP leaders just as they’ve taken control of the lower chamber. Santos had won his election handily in November’s midterms, snatching a Democratic seat…
newsnationnow.com
Cunningham: Santos ‘no different’ than Democrats who lied
(NewsNation) — In an impassioned debate Wednesday night with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, conservative talk show host Bill Cunningham said he felt New York Congressman-elect George Santos — who apologized earlier this week for lying about his heritage, career and education during his campaign — was “no different” than other Democratic politicians.
