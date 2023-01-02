ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Santos arrives in Washington amid storm of controversy

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) arrived Tuesday in Washington amid a growing controversy over revelations that he embellished large parts of his résumé, sparking a media frenzy and creating a headache for GOP leaders just as they’ve taken control of the lower chamber. Santos had won his election handily in November’s midterms, snatching a Democratic seat…
newsnationnow.com

Cunningham: Santos ‘no different’ than Democrats who lied

(NewsNation) — In an impassioned debate Wednesday night with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, conservative talk show host Bill Cunningham said he felt New York Congressman-elect George Santos — who apologized earlier this week for lying about his heritage, career and education during his campaign — was “no different” than other Democratic politicians.

