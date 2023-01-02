Per the City of Gaithersburg: The City celebrates Financial Wellness Month in January with educational programs that help increase the financial stability & well-being of City residents. In recognition of this month, the Financial Empowerment Center presents a virtual Financial Education Workshop series featuring experts from leading financial institutions & members of the Gaithersburg Financial Wellness Coalition. Workshops are available in both English & Spanish. All sessions will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. To register, e-mail fec@gaithersburgmd.gov with your name, e-mail address & what session(s) you would like to sign up for. A Zoom link will be sent to participants before each session.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO