mocoshow.com
Applications for the Montgomery County Virtual Academy (2023-2024 School Year) Open January 5
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is planning for the start of the upcoming school year 2023 – 2024, including the Montgomery Virtual Academy (MVA). The MVA is part of the continuum of digital learning opportunities offered to students and part of the choice programs in MCPS. The primary focus...
AG Miyares Launches Investigation Into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJHSST”) for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act (“VHRA”). The investigation will examine if the administration’s decision to withhold National […]
mymcmedia.org
3 Elementary Schools Named Healthiest in MCPS
Montgomery County Public Schools wellness committee proclaimed Burtonsville, Glen Haven and S. Christa McAuliffe elementary schools the healthiest schools in the district. The winners in the First Annual MCPS Healthy Schools Award went to schools that advance core policies relating to equity, diversity and inclusion; increase family and community engagement; bolster physical education and activity; strengthen social-emotional health and cultivate staff wellbeing, according to a post in MCPS’ bulleting.
mocoshow.com
Thirteen MCPS Students Receive Full-Tuition Posse Scholarships
Thirteen Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students have been named recipients of full-tuition, four-year college scholarships from the Posse Foundation. The Posse program identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential that may have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes. Nationally, more than 60 colleges and...
Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution Program Ending Jan. 14
Prince William County government will end its free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution program on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, while quantities last. Individuals may visit any of the 12 Prince William Public Libraries to pick up the free test kits and are encouraged to first call the library or visit pwcva.gov/covid19/testing to check that quantities are still available at their library location.
mocoshow.com
Online Workshops and One-on-One Sessions to Assist Job Seekers Will Be Available Free in January from Montgomery County Public Libraries
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers throughout January. All workshops are free. The schedule of workshops:. Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Tuesday, Jan. 24. 10:15 a.m.-noon. Computer Classes (intermediate) at Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library, 900...
mocoshow.com
Volunteers Needed for 2023 ‘Point-In-Time Homeless Count’ That Provides Data for Allocating Resources for the Homeless
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s annual “Point-In-Time (PIT) Street Count is scheduled for the overnight hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25, and volunteers are needed to help survey unsheltered individuals and households. The County Continuum of Care, the County’s local planning body that coordinates housing, services and funding for homeless families and individuals, organizes the effort in partnership with service providers in the community.
meritushealth.com
Meritus Health announces new chief medical officer for Meritus Medical Center, new associate dean for the proposed medical schoo
HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Meritus Health has announced a new Chief Medical Officer for Meritus Medical Center, and new Associate Dean of Clinical Education, Community Development for the proposed Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Anand Budi has been promoted to the role of Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Aaron...
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville to Give Away Radon Test Kits for National Radon Action Month
Per the City of Rockville: The City of Rockville is giving away 150 radon test kits to city residents for National Radon Action Month. The test kit involves placing a small measuring device in the basement or the lowest level of your home, raised three feet off the ground, in the middle of the room for two to four days. Once the test is completed, follow the directions on the test kit packaging to mail the device to a laboratory for the results. Reservations for a free test kit, a link to discounted $3 kits and more can be found at www.rockvillemd.gov/radon.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County school closed due to high temperatures in classroom
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — School officials in Anne Arundel County say a school in Annapolis dismissed early today because of high temperatures in the classroom. Bates Middle School closed at 10 a.m. Students were to begin virtual learning at noon, according to Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier. Mosier said...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Celebrates Financial Wellness Month
Per the City of Gaithersburg: The City celebrates Financial Wellness Month in January with educational programs that help increase the financial stability & well-being of City residents. In recognition of this month, the Financial Empowerment Center presents a virtual Financial Education Workshop series featuring experts from leading financial institutions & members of the Gaithersburg Financial Wellness Coalition. Workshops are available in both English & Spanish. All sessions will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. To register, e-mail fec@gaithersburgmd.gov with your name, e-mail address & what session(s) you would like to sign up for. A Zoom link will be sent to participants before each session.
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
Sentinel
Sorority Launches Youth Leader Development Program
Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. launched its Youth Leadership Institute as the signature program of its “Empower Our Families” service initiative. The youth-led interactive leadership development program teaches children ages 11-13 years old how to run meetings, create agendas and oral presentations, and...
bethesdamagazine.com
Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
Columbia leaders announce potential legal action against CA Board, urge community to recall CA Reps
A coalition of community leaders announced potential legal action against the CA Board of Directors and called for Columbia residents of 5 Columbia villages to petition their village board to recall their CA representatives from the Board during a press conference held this morning by the People's Tree at the Columbia Lakefront.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message: Welcome Back and Happy New Year
Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Monday, January 2:. I hope you and your families are enjoying this warm, sunny New Year, and that you’ve had a chance to relax and reflect throughout the winter break. My personal resolution for 2023 is to continually recommit to the importance of the work we do together in service to our students and ultimately for the future of our community.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection Accepting Holiday Trees for Recycling
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is encouraging residents to put live-cut Christmas trees curbside for recycling and give the trees a second life after the holidays. Cut Christmas trees are accepted year-round for residents of single-family homes and townhomes who receive Montgomery County-provided weekly...
fox5dc.com
Get CPR training for free with DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON - D.C. Fire and EMS offers free classes on CPR and AED awareness. The Hands-on-Hearts program trains participants on Hands-only CPR, which could increase a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The training focuses on hand placement, tempo and the number of compressions.
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
