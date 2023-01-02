Read full article on original website
Illini Basketball resumes Big 10 play tonight at Northwestern
The Illinois Fighting Illini will look to get back on track in Big 10 play tonight at they will travel to Evanston to take on Northwestern. Illinois did not play that well in the second half of December, producing two ugly losses to Penn State and Missouri. But, Coach Brad Underwood says they have been practicing well recently.
South Central Girls Open Second Half of Season with Rout of Martinsville
The South Central Lady Cougars kicked off the second half of their season in a big way, winning their third game in a row with a 74-16 rout of Martinsville at home on Monday night. South Central would come out hard and fast in the first quarter forcing the Blue Streaks to turn the ball over several times in the quarter and scoring on several fast break opportunities created from those turnovers. South Central would push their lead out to the point of getting into running clock in the second half as they would close out the 74-16 win. After the game, South Central Coach Audrey Prusa said it was good to see her team get after it and see the girls having fun with each other.
