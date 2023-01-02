Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Related
firefighternation.com
Miami (FL) Firefighter Defends Punching Handcuffed Patient Who Spit at Him: ‘I Was a Victim’
A former Miami firefighter who punched a handcuffed man on a stretcher who spit at him is defending his actions, telling a Miami television station he was a victim in the incident. Miami Department of Fire Rescue Lt. Robert Webster took early retirement after the incident, which took place on...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected shooter in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire toward his car. It happened Tuesday before 9 p.m. along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, where the victim said someone approached his vehicle and started shooting. The victim was unharmed, but...
calleochonews.com
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
lacademie.com
A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023
Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the Venezia Lakes gated community in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 136th Terrace. According to Miami-Dade police, a dispute occurred between two men, at which...
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating neighborhood in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies gathered at a neighborhood in North Lauderdale for a possible shooting investigation. Yellow tape blocked off streets on Southwest Fourth Court, near 83rd Avenue, Wednesday morning. The focus of the investigation appears to be a house on the taped-off...
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Carlos Fernandez-Bravo
For Westminster Christian School senior Carlos Fernandez-Bravo, theater is a huge part of his life. In fact, he wants to be a professional actor and plans to major in acting in college. He’s been accepted to one institution for a program that would take him to New York for two...
Click10.com
2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
communitynewspapers.com
Generous donation to help Pinecrest Police with Active Shooter Training
This slideshow requires JavaScript. These days it’s so important for every community to be ready for gun violence and that includes our own backyard. The Pinecrest Police Department is getting some help to plan for one of these worst-case scenarios with stepped-up active shooter training. The Moskowitz Family Foundation donated $65,000 for police firearms and active shooter firearm simulation training equipment and the accompanying accessories. The Moskowitz Family Foundation was presented with the 2022 Village of Pinecrest Police Citizen Award, for their dedication and important contributions to the Pinecrest Police.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Natalia Pineda
Westminster Christian School senior Natalia Pineda started a community service project called Smiles4AllMiami. It’s also a club at Westminster. “I started it my sophomore year,” she says. “A lot of homeless people and people in Miami did not have access to a lot of dental products like toothbrushes and toothpaste. I did research and learned toothbrushes need to be replaced often.”
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
communitynewspapers.com
Nearly 200 Guns Collected in 2021 During Miramar Police’s Guns for Funds Buyback Program
The Miramar Police Department will stage another Guns for Funds buyback drive after a successful haul of nearly 200 guns voluntarily turned in 2021. The event will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 10am-2pm at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church located at 2000 South State Road 7, Miramar, FL 33023.
South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions
SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
secretmiami.com
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
communitynewspapers.com
YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16
The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
Miami New Times
December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
communitynewspapers.com
Dr. Joy Galliford and Friends of South Florida Music “helping others help others”
Dr. Joy Galliford, Founder and Executive Director of Friends of South Florida Music, is focused on making sure that the Christmas Spirit is alive and well through her 4th Annual Santa’s Workshop. In addition to providing an award winning music curriculum, Friends of South Florida Music. provides Dr. Joy’s...
Comments / 0