To look at the new Nissan X-Trail e-power, you’d think there was nothing particularly clever about it. It’s a “medium-sized” (by modern standards) SUV that comes with five- or seven-seat configurations, and two- or four-wheel drive, and a range of trim levels. It’s pleasantly styled, in an evolution from the inoffensive lines of the familiar old model that has been around since 2017 and served many households well. The back end has a more jagged, funkadelic contemporary look, like the latest Qashqai and all-electric Ariya, and a slightly more assertive sort of “face”. It’s also as practical as ever, especially...

12 DAYS AGO