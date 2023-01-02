Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Gives A Retro Mazda Face To The Suzuki Carry
With the popularity of reverse restomods increasing, Japanese tuner Mooku has stepped into the game offering a retro-themed conversion kit for the Suzuki Carry, making it look like a Mazda minitruck from the ’70s. The source of inspiration was the second-gen Mazda Porter Cab, produced between 1977 and 1989....
Carscoops
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
Autoweek.com
1982 Volkswagen Rabbit Pickup Is Junkyard Treasure
The Rabbit wasn't the first water-cooled Volkswagen car to show up in North American VW showrooms, because the Dasher (known as the Passat elsewhere) appeared here as a 1974 model. The Rabbit debuted as a 1975 model on our shores, quickly outselling its Audi-derived big brother. Noting how well small Japanese pickups were selling, Volkswagen of America developed a pickup version and began selling it here in 1979. Today's Junkyard Treasure is one of those nearly extinct Rabbit Pickups, which I found in a Denver-area yard last summer (sorry, Mk1 Golf fans—it got crushed months ago).
Nissan X-Trail e-power: Not a conventional hybrid, this is remarkable
To look at the new Nissan X-Trail e-power, you’d think there was nothing particularly clever about it. It’s a “medium-sized” (by modern standards) SUV that comes with five- or seven-seat configurations, and two- or four-wheel drive, and a range of trim levels. It’s pleasantly styled, in an evolution from the inoffensive lines of the familiar old model that has been around since 2017 and served many households well. The back end has a more jagged, funkadelic contemporary look, like the latest Qashqai and all-electric Ariya, and a slightly more assertive sort of “face”. It’s also as practical as ever, especially...
Top Speed
Watch The New AMG SL55 Race Against A BMW M850i, Porsche 911 GTS And Jaguar F-Type R
The latest Mercedes AMG SL55 has busted onto the scene to disrupt the luxury sports convertible market and returns one of automotive history's most iconic nameplates. And it turns out, the AMG certainly no slouch against the competition, namely the lightweight Porsche 911 GTS, bulky BMW M850i, and stunning Jaguar F-Type R. The guys over at Carwow recently hosted a thrilling drag race taking place between the quartet of convertible sports cars, and it's a hoot to watch.
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Are the 2022 Toyota RAV4 and 2023 Toyota RAV4 Different?
Is the 2023 Toyota RAV4 better than the 2022 Toyota RAV4 model? Let's see what's new for the 2023 Toyota RAV4 and if it's worth it. The post How Are the 2022 Toyota RAV4 and 2023 Toyota RAV4 Different? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
AC Schnitzer’s BMW i4 M50 Reports for Polizei Duty
German tuner AC Schnitzer readies BMW i4 M50 for the Essen Motor Show, presenting it in German police colors. The tuning house has produced a body kit for the i4 M50 aimed at aerodynamics, in addition to adding wheels of its own design. The i4 M50 is one of three...
insideevs.com
Hitachi Astemo's Powertrain Components To Power Honda And Nissan xEVs
Hitachi Astemo reports significant increase of demand for e-axle drive units for xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) and announced plans of expansion of its electrification business. The Japanese company, formed in 2021 from the merger of Hitachi Automotive Systems with Keihin, Showa and Nissin Kogyo, intends to invest in electrification about 300 billion yen (over $2.2 billion) including R&D until fiscal 2025 and increase EV-related sales revenue to over 400 billion yen (nearly $3 billion) in fiscal 2025. By fiscal 2030, sales revenue is expected to more than double.
Truth About Cars
The Right Spec: 2023 Mazda CX-50
Incomprehensible naming schemes aside (CX-50 versus CX-5 will be spoken of in marketing case studies for years to come), Mazda has made a habit of cranking out attractive-looking vehicles with an eye towards driving enjoyment. Helping the latter immensely is the smart decision to have serious gearheads at the helm of most Mazda projects.
A ‘Very Sporty’ Porsche 911 Hybrid Is Coming Soon, CEO Says
Porsche is serious about electrifying its entire lineup—even its most iconic model, the 911. The German marque’s CEO, Oliver Blume reconfirmed that a hybrid version of the famous sports car is on the way in a recent interview with Car magazine. Don’t expect an all-electric variant to follow soon after, though. Porsche wants to keep an internal combustion engine in the 911 for the foreseeable future. During his conversation with the British publication, Blume said the brand plans to “add a very sporty hybridization to the 911 [lineup].” The executive didn’t go into any more detail, but Motor1.com reports that the electrified...
