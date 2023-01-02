ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 10

Ted Collins
2d ago

If that building was in the burbs it would have been maintained....sad to let a historical landmark rot away....so typical

Reply(3)
6
Facts
2d ago

Thats the original kronk definitely should've been well maintained. That gym bred monsters thru the 70's and 80's

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.1 WFMK

What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?

Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
DETROIT, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Final Weekend of the Season for the Detroit Lions

Alright Detroit Lions fans, it's come down to the wire and it all happens this weekend. The final weekend of the season boils down to this:. If the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the Seattle Seahawks lose their game, that would be huge because the Detroit Lions would officially be in the playoffs. (fingers crossed)
DETROIT, MI
skillman.org

Staff changes at Skillman

“Life is very short and what we have to do must be done in the now.”. “Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”. “They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.”. — Andy Warhol.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Bedrock's move into East Riverfront builds buzz for Detroit neighborhood

Detroit — When the City of Detroit laid out its vision for the East Riverfront five years ago, officials' wish list included community space, infrastructure upgrades and additional housing. The area between Jefferson Avenue and the river has seen some progress thanks to ongoing efforts of the Detroit Riverfront...
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Classic Steakhouses in the D

There is no shortage of steakhouses in Metro Detroit, nearly every city has a variation of one. But there’s something special about stepping inside a traditional steakhouse. Everything from the menu to the experience is meant to be top-tier, leaving you feeling like you just had the best meal of your entire life. If you’re into steakhouses, you have to make plans to have dinner at one of these incredible restaurants.
DETROIT, MI
fordauthority.com

Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown

Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
LIVONIA, MI
Banana 101.5

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Livonia's Bill Brown Ford retains spot as world's top Ford dealer

Bill Brown Ford, a Livonia Ford dealer that's been in business for over 100 years, announced Wednesday that it managed to keep its spot as the world's top Ford dealer. The dealer first received the distinction in 2021, knocking a dealership in Florida out of the No. 1 spot. In 2022, Bill Brown managed to stay on top.
LIVONIA, MI
wemu.org

Emoni Bates leads young EMU basketball team into MAC play tonight

The Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team kicks off conference play at home tonight against Bowling Green State University. Despite getting national attention with the addition of Emoni Bates, the team has just a 3-10 record. Head coach Stan Heath faces a big challenge in his 2nd year at EMU....
YPSILANTI, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy