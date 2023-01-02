ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
brytfmonline.com

How to check if someone is snooping on your Android device

It takes a few seconds for someone to compromise your privacy and Security on your Android phone. While you discuss concessions from strangers such as hackers and other cybercriminals, it is sometimes the spying by the people closest to you that is most shocking. Finding out that your phone has been tampered with is also hard to detect when intrusion is infiltrating your private life — and you’ve got a hand to help you spot it.
CNET

If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately

The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
brytfmonline.com

Android will lose an exclusive function because of Apple

One of the great advantages of Android smartphones, especially when compared to iPhones, is the ability to download apps and games from a variety of sources. Of course this can also lead to other risks but that’s another conversation. However, although the The Google It has an official app store, the company does not restrict devices in that single market. This means that owners have plenty of options when it comes to adding software to their smartphones. Apple never went this way and in this way Iphone It is forbidden to download applications from unofficial sources. However, everything will change and therefore Android will lose an exclusive function due to Apple.
The Independent

WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones

WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
WSOC Charlotte

Google to help identify spam calls, will flag on Google Voice

Tired of all those calls about your car’s non-existent warranty that’s about to run out? Google Voice is going to help its users to avoid spam calls. The company is now going to flag suspected spam calls, Engadget reported. Google Voice will now label calls that may not...
Android Authority

How to log out of Facebook Messenger

Facebook sure doesn't make it easy, though. Facebook Messenger is a popular chat app for keeping in touch with friends and family online. However, many people have searched in vain for a way to log out of Facebook Messenger when they have finished their conversations. Is it actually possible to log out of Messenger? Or does Facebook want you to permanently stay logged in? Let’s see what’s possible in the Facebook app, Messenger app, and the Facebook website itself.
Android Police

Google Voice is finally warning you when spammers call

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Voice has got to be one of the company's weirdest services. It's been around forever, and has some seriously devoted users, yet it feels like the sort of product that's constantly on the chopping block, threatening to disappear into oblivion at Google's whim. A large part of that has to do with just how much of an afterthought Voice always feels, and while we occasionally see it pick up a new ability or two, it's nothing short of maddening watching Google's Phone app get feature after feature that pass Voice by. Thankfully, Google's finally playing a bit of catch-up, bringing Voice the ability to alert you about spam calls.
Android Authority

How to video call between Android and iPhone

Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
makeuseof.com

How to Fix a Frozen iPhone

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A frozen iPhone won't respond to touch, with the display completely stuck or working intermittently. Touches may register in the wrong locations, and physical buttons may refuse to work.
technewstoday.com

My Phone Goes Straight to Voicemail – How to Fix it?

If your phone is on Do Not Disturb (DND) mode or has the Silence unknown callers feature enabled, it is possible for incoming calls to be sent straight to voicemail. This can be inconvenient, as you may miss important calls until you check your voicemail inbox. However, you can make...
The US Sun

Shock WhatsApp change lets you save deleted texts for the first time ever

It means you won't lose important texts if you've got Disappearing Messages turned on. That's an automated WhatsApp feature that deletes messages after a certain period of time (like 24 hours) to boost your privacy. But by using these so-called Kept Messages, certain texts won't be automatically scrubbed from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy