How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
brytfmonline.com
How to check if someone is snooping on your Android device
It takes a few seconds for someone to compromise your privacy and Security on your Android phone. While you discuss concessions from strangers such as hackers and other cybercriminals, it is sometimes the spying by the people closest to you that is most shocking. Finding out that your phone has been tampered with is also hard to detect when intrusion is infiltrating your private life — and you’ve got a hand to help you spot it.
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
CNET
If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately
The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
Android users warned of new hack capable of spying on your calls in a way you never expected
EXPERTS have uncovered a creepy flaw hackers could make use of to sniff out details about your identity. The malware is not only able to listen to calls - it can apparently work out private details too. According to a group of researchers, the tech can recognise a person's gender...
brytfmonline.com
Android will lose an exclusive function because of Apple
One of the great advantages of Android smartphones, especially when compared to iPhones, is the ability to download apps and games from a variety of sources. Of course this can also lead to other risks but that’s another conversation. However, although the The Google It has an official app store, the company does not restrict devices in that single market. This means that owners have plenty of options when it comes to adding software to their smartphones. Apple never went this way and in this way Iphone It is forbidden to download applications from unofficial sources. However, everything will change and therefore Android will lose an exclusive function due to Apple.
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
Sneaky hidden WhatsApp trick helps you save data when using the app
WHILE keeping you in touch with your family and friends, WhatsApp devours a huge chunk of your mobile data. But tech sleuths have found a sneaky hidden trick that can help you reduce your usage when using the app. For smartphone users with a limited data allowance, making sure it...
Google to help identify spam calls, will flag on Google Voice
Tired of all those calls about your car’s non-existent warranty that’s about to run out? Google Voice is going to help its users to avoid spam calls. The company is now going to flag suspected spam calls, Engadget reported. Google Voice will now label calls that may not...
People are just realising simple iPhone hack gives you extra storage instantly
YOU can very quickly free up loads of iPhone storage – and it only takes a few seconds. It could even save you money in the long run, as iPhone storage is valuable. Clearing up wasted storage means you don't necessarily have to upgrade to higher cloud plans or newer iPhone models.
Android Authority
How to log out of Facebook Messenger
Facebook sure doesn't make it easy, though. Facebook Messenger is a popular chat app for keeping in touch with friends and family online. However, many people have searched in vain for a way to log out of Facebook Messenger when they have finished their conversations. Is it actually possible to log out of Messenger? Or does Facebook want you to permanently stay logged in? Let’s see what’s possible in the Facebook app, Messenger app, and the Facebook website itself.
How to tell if your cell phone has been secretly hijacked
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you discover whether your phone might have been hijacked by scammers and hackers by using your phone's SIM card. Here's what to know.
Google Voice is finally warning you when spammers call
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Voice has got to be one of the company's weirdest services. It's been around forever, and has some seriously devoted users, yet it feels like the sort of product that's constantly on the chopping block, threatening to disappear into oblivion at Google's whim. A large part of that has to do with just how much of an afterthought Voice always feels, and while we occasionally see it pick up a new ability or two, it's nothing short of maddening watching Google's Phone app get feature after feature that pass Voice by. Thankfully, Google's finally playing a bit of catch-up, bringing Voice the ability to alert you about spam calls.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Frozen iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A frozen iPhone won't respond to touch, with the display completely stuck or working intermittently. Touches may register in the wrong locations, and physical buttons may refuse to work.
Google Chrome's 'incognito' mode might not keep you so hidden
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how using incognito mode may not be the most private way to browse the internet and shows you how to keep your browse history safe.
technewstoday.com
My Phone Goes Straight to Voicemail – How to Fix it?
If your phone is on Do Not Disturb (DND) mode or has the Silence unknown callers feature enabled, it is possible for incoming calls to be sent straight to voicemail. This can be inconvenient, as you may miss important calls until you check your voicemail inbox. However, you can make...
Warning for millions of iPhone owners as Apple reveals sneaky price rise – here’s when it’s coming
APPLE is hiking the cost to replace the batteries in older iPhone models from the beginning of March. The sneaky price rise of by $20/ £20 will hit millions of customers in the UK and the US. The move will see the cost of bolstering iPhone 13, iPhone 12,...
Shock WhatsApp change lets you save deleted texts for the first time ever
It means you won't lose important texts if you've got Disappearing Messages turned on. That's an automated WhatsApp feature that deletes messages after a certain period of time (like 24 hours) to boost your privacy. But by using these so-called Kept Messages, certain texts won't be automatically scrubbed from the...
