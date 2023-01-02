America‘s recently developed a bit of a passion for 6.2 L supercharged V-8 engines. Not even mentioning the Hellcat, a 6.2 L supercharged engine that comes with some of Cadillac’s higher models and even Chevys most prominent figures has really made headlines ever since its Initiation and the world of American muscle car history. It seems to be sort of a sweet spot between the raw torque and instantly deliverable power of a naturally aspirated V8 and the extra boost that comes with forced induction, all wrapped up in a nice mass produced mobile package. Because of this, people often wonder which of these models appears to be the better powertrain and there really is only one way to properly test that, a drag race.

14 DAYS AGO