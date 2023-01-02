ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Appeals Court Upholds Florida School's Transgender Bathroom Ban

Reaction continues to come in on a recent ruling from a federal appeals court regarding who can use which bathrooms at Florida schools. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals says the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students when it kept a biological girl from using the boys room.
FLORIDA STATE

