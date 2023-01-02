ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why San Francisco Must Appeal Misguided Homeless Ruling

Should San Francisco allow people who reject shelter to pitch tents in residential neighborhoods? Does solving homelessness mandate a constitutional right to camp?. U.S. Magistrate Donna Ryu’s December 23, 2022 order says precisely that. In a case brought by seven unhoused individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness against the City and County of San Francisco, Ryu’s preliminary injunction prevents the city from clearing encampments even if shelter is offered to all campers.
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
Political titan born from Oakland mayoral election: Allyssa Victory speaks

Allyssa Victory is currently running for Democratic Party District 18 ADEM delegate; vote in person Jan. 7. The recent mayoral elections in Oakland exposed a lot of questionable practices, but one person who came out unmistakably as a political titan on the scene is the young Black woman lawyer who took everybody by storm in the election, Allyssa Victory.
Public Safety Debate Continues Among Asian Americans

It took two months for Greg Chew to gather the courage to walk down the street where he was violently assaulted. While his physical injuries had healed, the mental trauma lingered. “It has haunted me at night and still does,” Chew said about the early August attack in SoMa that...
SF Is Short Thousands of Homeless Shelter Beds as Storm Approaches

San Francisco is expanding its homeless shelter capacity this week but remains thousands of beds short, leaving many people sleeping on the street as ongoing storm weather threatens to unleash dangerous amounts of rainfall on Wednesday. The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing opened 80 winter shelter beds in December,...
Election error flips Oakland school board race

An election error has led to a new winner in an Oakland school board race, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters. The mistake was because of an algorithm mistakenly selected as part of rank-choice voting. Following certification of the vote, a group dubbed “FairVote” noted discrepancies in the...
