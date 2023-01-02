Read full article on original website
Blocking San Francisco's ‘sitting and sleeping laws' defies logic, city attorney says
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City Attorney David Chiu filed a motion Tuesday seeking clarification on a judge's order that barred San Francisco from enforcing “sitting, lying, and sleeping laws” against unsheltered people. Judge Donna Ryu’s ruling was made on December 23 in response to a lawsuit, Coalition on Homelessness v. City and County of San […]
beyondchron.org
Why San Francisco Must Appeal Misguided Homeless Ruling
Should San Francisco allow people who reject shelter to pitch tents in residential neighborhoods? Does solving homelessness mandate a constitutional right to camp?. U.S. Magistrate Donna Ryu’s December 23, 2022 order says precisely that. In a case brought by seven unhoused individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness against the City and County of San Francisco, Ryu’s preliminary injunction prevents the city from clearing encampments even if shelter is offered to all campers.
sfstandard.com
Order Banning Homeless Sweeps Puts SF in ‘Impossible Situation,’ Says City Attorney
San Francisco’s city attorney filed a motion pushing back on a federal judge’s recent order prohibiting the city from destroying homeless encampments unless there are sufficient shelter options. In the filing, City Attorney David Chiu asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu to clarify what it means to be...
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest private employer, lays off 10% of staff
This layoff round comes after a chaos-riddled month for the corporate tech giant.
California storm live updates: 85 mph wind knocks Marin County
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
How San Francisco's middle-class dive bar Zeitgeist has survived for 4 decades
This Mission mainstay's notoriously grumpy bar staff smile more these days.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's Salesforce to lay off 10% of employees, close some offices
SAN FRANCISCO - Salesforce said it's laying off about 10% of its employees and closing some offices, as the company hired too many during the pandemic when things were looking good. It's the latest Silicon Valley "bloodbath," as companies including Stripe, Lyft, Coinbase, Robinhood, Meta and Twitter are also cutting...
sfbayview.com
Political titan born from Oakland mayoral election: Allyssa Victory speaks
Allyssa Victory is currently running for Democratic Party District 18 ADEM delegate; vote in person Jan. 7. The recent mayoral elections in Oakland exposed a lot of questionable practices, but one person who came out unmistakably as a political titan on the scene is the young Black woman lawyer who took everybody by storm in the election, Allyssa Victory.
Bay Area storm live updates: Oakland, Milpitas declare state of emergencies
The cities of Oakland and Milpitas declared local state of emergencies amid the powerful Level 5 storm. The declaration of the emergencies will enable cities to utilize all resources necessary to prepare and respond to the storm.
sfstandard.com
Public Safety Debate Continues Among Asian Americans
It took two months for Greg Chew to gather the courage to walk down the street where he was violently assaulted. While his physical injuries had healed, the mental trauma lingered. “It has haunted me at night and still does,” Chew said about the early August attack in SoMa that...
sfstandard.com
SF Is Short Thousands of Homeless Shelter Beds as Storm Approaches
San Francisco is expanding its homeless shelter capacity this week but remains thousands of beds short, leaving many people sleeping on the street as ongoing storm weather threatens to unleash dangerous amounts of rainfall on Wednesday. The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing opened 80 winter shelter beds in December,...
Bay Area storm updates: Evacuations, flooding, downed trees reported as main storm approaches
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heavy rain, downed trees, flooding and road closures are impacting the Bay Area as a significant storm arrives today. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area and evacuation warnings have been issued for some areas. The heaviest rainfall will arrive in the early afternoon. Follow our blog […]
calcoastnews.com
Election error flips Oakland school board race
An election error has led to a new winner in an Oakland school board race, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters. The mistake was because of an algorithm mistakenly selected as part of rank-choice voting. Following certification of the vote, a group dubbed “FairVote” noted discrepancies in the...
Massive sinkhole swallows SUV south of San Francisco
A giant sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a residential area south of San Francisco — the second sinkhole the Bay Area has seen in the past week.
Bay Area storm live updates: San Jose announces State of Emergency
On Tuesday, the City of San Jose proclaimed a State of Emergency ahead of the atmospheric river weather event.
sfstandard.com
‘Everyone Says the City Is Dead’—but SF’s Internet Radio Stations Beg To Differ
Endless repetition of the same 40 songs, no skip button, a deluge of advertisements that aren’t even tailored to your interests—terrestrial radio has a lot working against it. What’s the point of flipping through FM stations in search of new tunes when you could just pull up Spotify?...
48hills.org
Is SF ready for climate change? A flooded city seemed unprepared
San Francisco has a detailed climate change and resilience plan. Local officials know that it will take hundreds of millions of dollars to prepare for what is now inevitable. We got just a tiny taste of it this weekend—and the city seemed pretty badly unprepared. I was out in...
Where every Bay Area foodie should eat and drink in Alameda
This little island across from San Francisco is packed with flavor.
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
