ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
CLEVELAND, TN
WYSH AM 1380

ORT: Evaluation scheduled for teen suspected of killing mother

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an evaluation was scheduled last week for an Anderson County teenager accused of fatally shooting his sleeping mother after she punished him by taking away his cell phone. 19-year-old Shawn Tyler Willis of Rocky Top was charged with first-degree murder after he...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Arrest made in Morgan animal cruelty case

Authorities in Morgan County say an arrest has been made in what they have called a “severe” case of animal abuse. Either on Christmas or the day after, someone threw a red tote with six puppies inside off of the Bone Camp bridge on Burrville Road into a creek. All but one of the puppies, believed to be seven to nine weeks old, died. The MoCo Mutts Rescue Center last week offered a reward for information leading to the culprit and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the search.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

ACSO round-up nets 17 arrests

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that they had completed a suspect round-up dubbed “Operation Home for the Holidays” in the days leading up to Christmas. According to the ACSO, over a three-day period just before Christmas, “Operation Home for the Holidays”resulted in the arrest...
WSMV

Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case,” according to an announcement from the sheriff’s office. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

ASAP of Anderson and THSO Help Reduce the Number of Teen Crashes

Anderson County, TN, January 2023 – ASAP of Anderson has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to effectively reduce teen crashes and fatalities in 2022. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), teenagers saw a greater reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from 2021 to 2022.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County identified

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identifies the victim as 73-year-old Robert Willingham of Tennessee. The report says Willingham was walking in the passing lane on I-75, near...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Manhunt On-Going in Roane County

An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy