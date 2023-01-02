Read full article on original website
WDEF
Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
wvlt.tv
Former Campbell Co. jail employee arrested in OK for impersonating police officer, OK sheriff says
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK (WVLT) - Old habits die hard; a former Campbell County, Tennessee jail employee was arrested in Oklahoma for impersonating a police officer, according to a post from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. The man, identified as Jackson Jones, 19, reportedly pulled over several people by flashing...
wivk.com
WYSH AM 1380
ORT: Evaluation scheduled for teen suspected of killing mother
According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an evaluation was scheduled last week for an Anderson County teenager accused of fatally shooting his sleeping mother after she punished him by taking away his cell phone. 19-year-old Shawn Tyler Willis of Rocky Top was charged with first-degree murder after he...
WYSH AM 1380
Arrest made in Morgan animal cruelty case
Authorities in Morgan County say an arrest has been made in what they have called a “severe” case of animal abuse. Either on Christmas or the day after, someone threw a red tote with six puppies inside off of the Bone Camp bridge on Burrville Road into a creek. All but one of the puppies, believed to be seven to nine weeks old, died. The MoCo Mutts Rescue Center last week offered a reward for information leading to the culprit and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the search.
Trial date set for man charged in Loudon County deputy’s death
Dates for both a motion hearing and trial have been set for a truck driver accused in the February 2022 death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins.
fox17.com
Putnam County traffic stop leads to arrest and recovery of meth, mushrooms, heroin
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A traffic stop led to an arrest of a man in Putnam County for possession of meth and other illegal narcotics. The Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) report they conducted a traffic stop for William Johnson which led an officer recovering illegal drugs. About 1.8...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County woman charged with three counts of voter fraud, indictment says
In Bradley County, a woman is charged with three counts of voter registration fraud. According to an indictment, Emily Jessop Bowers committed voter fraud three times: twice in 2020, and again last August. The indictment says Bowers intentionally registered or voted outside her district. She will be in court January...
WYSH AM 1380
ACSO round-up nets 17 arrests
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that they had completed a suspect round-up dubbed “Operation Home for the Holidays” in the days leading up to Christmas. According to the ACSO, over a three-day period just before Christmas, “Operation Home for the Holidays”resulted in the arrest...
WSMV
Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case,” according to an announcement from the sheriff’s office. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help...
Cumberland Co. family remembers six people who died in house fire
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire the morning of Dec. 26. They said when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Later, they said four adults and two children died in the fire. Family members identified...
East Tennessee woman stuck in limbo after thief drains bank account
A disabled East Tennessee woman is despondent this new year after her banking account was hacked. The woman said the account has money deposited from her disability and social security checks.
bbbtv12.com
ASAP of Anderson and THSO Help Reduce the Number of Teen Crashes
Anderson County, TN, January 2023 – ASAP of Anderson has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to effectively reduce teen crashes and fatalities in 2022. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), teenagers saw a greater reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from 2021 to 2022.
WTVC
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County identified
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identifies the victim as 73-year-old Robert Willingham of Tennessee. The report says Willingham was walking in the passing lane on I-75, near...
Boy facing cancer makes Christmas cards for Roane County inmates
An 11-year-old with a big heart set aside time during the holidays to spread Christmas cheer to those behind bars.
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
1450wlaf.com
Campbell County had telephone service more than 100 years ago
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – From looking at the old pictures of Lafollette and Campbell County, many people don’t know or realize that even in the early 1900s some of the modern conveniences that were available. Amazing that it’s not just a local service, but it was also a...
WDEF
