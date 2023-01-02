UPDATE: As of now, YCSO found Finley safe and unharmed, and is currently at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) for medical evaluation.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An elderly woman went missing during the first day of the New Year.

According to a press release, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a missing woman at approximately 6:16pm on Sunday January 1.

YCSO then went to the area near E. 38th Street and S. Ave 12 1/2 E to investigate further.

Afterwards, the YCSO identified the missing woman as 81-year-old Margaret Finley, and they learned that her husband last saw her at their residence.

When Finley walked out of the house, she did not bring her cellphone and traveled to an unknown location.

The descriptions YCSO gave out regarding Finley include the following:

5-feet, 5-inches

Weighed approximately 150 pounds

Gray hair

Brown eyes

Suffering from Alzheimer's

Not only that, she wore a black jacket with a light colored stripes down the sleeves, dark green pants, and shoes at the time she went missing.

At this time, YCSO's attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

If you have any information to Finley's whereabouts, then notify YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Additionally, you visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.

The post Elderly lady goes missing on New Year’s Day appeared first on KYMA .