ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Elderly lady goes missing on New Year’s Day

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InWuo_0k0tuG7l00

UPDATE: As of now, YCSO found Finley safe and unharmed, and is currently at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) for medical evaluation.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An elderly woman went missing during the first day of the New Year.

According to a press release, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a missing woman at approximately 6:16pm on Sunday January 1.

YCSO then went to the area near E. 38th Street and S. Ave 12 1/2 E to investigate further.

Afterwards, the YCSO identified the missing woman as 81-year-old Margaret Finley, and they learned that her husband last saw her at their residence.

When Finley walked out of the house, she did not bring her cellphone and traveled to an unknown location.

The descriptions YCSO gave out regarding Finley include the following:

  • 5-feet, 5-inches
  • Weighed approximately 150 pounds
  • Gray hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Suffering from Alzheimer's

Not only that, she wore a black jacket with a light colored stripes down the sleeves, dark green pants, and shoes at the time she went missing.

At this time, YCSO's attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

If you have any information to Finley's whereabouts, then notify YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Additionally, you visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.

The post Elderly lady goes missing on New Year’s Day appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yumadailynews.com

Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours

YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Convicted felon caught on New Years Eve

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department responded to a car crash on New Year's Eve, and to their surprise, weapons, drugs, and a convicted felon were all found in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on Rockwood Ave and police say when they arrived they started...
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Mentor ME M.D. takes place at YRMC

Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed 15 Yuma county medical students to participate in the hospital's Mentor ME M.D. program. The post Mentor ME M.D. takes place at YRMC appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma’s “wall gap” re-opened

The gap was left in the wall when President Biden took office and signed an executive order halting all border wall construction. The post Yuma’s “wall gap” re-opened appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Unearthing Memories of Thomas Meyer at MCAS Yuma

With the beginning of a New Year, a former Yuma family has found a new sense of closure. This Fall, KAWC met a family with a story tinged in tragedy. During an intimate event at MCAS-Yuma on Halloween, The Meyer family unearthed a treasure trove of memories, left buried in honor of Thomas Meyer.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy