Rollover crash damages utility pole and shuts down road in Springfield

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash that led to a down power line and a transposed power pole Monday morning.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police were called to the 2400 block of Moorefield Road at around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a rollover crash that damaged a utility pole, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.

Crews at the scene reported the power pole was “leaning over the roadway” and confirmed the power line was down, Clark County Dispatch said.

The damaged power pole and power line caused crews to block off the road from west of the scene to Bosart Road, Clark County Dispatch stated.

There were no reported injuries, according to Springfield Police Dispatch.

However, a CareFlight was requested and denied stating that CareFlight would not be flying today due weather conditions, Clark County Dispatch stated.

Medics were called to the scene, Springfield Police Dispatch informed.

It is currently unknown what caused the crash or if the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Springfield Police is investigating the incident.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.

