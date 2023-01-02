ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Says Boston Celtics Could Target Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson is a solid rim-running center, and he is a player that excels defensively while also being able to play a complementary role on the offensive end of the floor. Currently, Mitchell Robinson is averaging 7.6 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 1.8 BPG for the New York Knicks while shooting 71.8% from the field.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling

The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest,...
UTAH STATE
Yardbarker

Knicks use big second-quarter run to top Suns

Julius Randle led all players with 28 points and 16 rebounds and Jalen Brunson scored eight of his 24 points during a decisive second-quarter run Monday afternoon for the host New York Knicks, who rolled to a 102-83 win over the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell Robinson (10 points, 10 rebounds) also...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Reveals The Secret Behind His Success This Season

Kyrie Irving is euro stepping in the face of everyone who doubted his ability to contribute to winning basketball after a series of controversies in recent years. After missing most of last season due to the vaccine mandate and the early part of this season due to a suspension for promoting an anti-Semitic film.
BROOKLYN, NY
247Sports

Three-star big man William Patterson talks recruitment

THE BRONX, New York – Three-star big man William Patterson is starting to think about commitments midway through his senior year. The 7-foot-2, 220-pound big man out of Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School is hearing the most from Syracuse, Howard, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Rutgers. “I would say I’m...
HILLSIDE, NJ
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Entr’acte

As the Mets and the rest of the baseball world waits for a conclusion to the Carlos Correa Saga, they want you to know that they’ve liked Kodai Senga for a while, especially his forkball. Look, I can’t tell you much, but I can tell you that Carlos Correa...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Mets first baseman signs with NL East rival

Dominic Smith is staying in the National League East, but not with the New York Mets. The first baseman has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Washington Nationals, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports. He earned $3.95 million last year with the Mets. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy