Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Vail Recreation District announces 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races

The 2023 Vail Recreation District Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races are back with four exciting events around the valley: the Arrowhead Uphill & Skimo on Jan. 28; the Meadow Mountain Skimo on Feb. 11; the Vail Mountain Winter Uphill on Feb. 19 and the Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle winter running race on March 18. Participants can expect breathtaking views, challenging but fun courses, awesome prizes and raffle giveaways at each race. To sign up, visit VailRec.com/register.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Mountainfilm on Tour celebrates indomitable spirit, educates and inspires at Vilar Performing Arts Center on Jan. 5￼

When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. More information: Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour. Held every Memorial Day Weekend since 1979, the Mountainfilm Documentary Film Festival takes over Telluride, Colorado, for a celebration of what the natural world has to offer, and serves as a reminder that humans still have a vital role to play in preserving the uniqueness of wild spaces – such as those we enjoy in the Vail Valley. Featuring Oscar-winning directors, pro athletes and other industry leaders, Mountainfilm uses the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Town Council upholds approval of Evergreen Lodge redevelopment plans

The Vail Town Council at its Tuesday meeting upheld the approval made by the town’s Planning and Environmental Commission on the redevelopment of the Evergreen Lodge. The Town Council heard an appeal from the adjacent property, Vail International Condominium Owners Association, which cited 12 specific concerns with the project as proposed and approved by the commission on Nov. 14.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail

A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Beck Building Company hits milestone of 50 years in business

When Andy Beck first arrived in Vail in January 1971, he came for the skiing. Little did he know that over the next five decades he would build a construction company that employs 60 people and is responsible for building and completing hundreds of custom homes, developments and remodels in the Vail Valley.
VAIL, CO
Field & Stream

Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town

A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
NEDERLAND, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
