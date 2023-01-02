When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. More information: Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour. Held every Memorial Day Weekend since 1979, the Mountainfilm Documentary Film Festival takes over Telluride, Colorado, for a celebration of what the natural world has to offer, and serves as a reminder that humans still have a vital role to play in preserving the uniqueness of wild spaces – such as those we enjoy in the Vail Valley. Featuring Oscar-winning directors, pro athletes and other industry leaders, Mountainfilm uses the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

BEAVER CREEK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO