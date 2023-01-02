Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Mikaela can’t be beat
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property.
With all surface lifts now running, Vail Mountain just waiting on Sun Down Express
Vail Mountain’s new Avanti Skills Zone was designed to have a dedicated surface lift, but for most of the skills zone’s existence, that surface lift has not been running. That was until this New Year’s Day holiday weekend on Vail Mountain, when the Black Forest lift (No. 27) along with the Wapiti Platter (No. 24) started taking skiers up the slopes once again.
Legendary longtime Aspen local John Callahan, who led a life of adventure, dies at 95
John E. Callahan, a longtime ski instructor, Mountain Rescue pioneer, and active community member, died at the age of 95 on Sunday. “We’re all lucky. All four of us were there and held his hand as he passed away,” said Pat Callahan, 57, his son. His siblings John Callahan, Anne Marie McPhee, and Nancy Humphreys were with him.
Vail Recreation District announces 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races
The 2023 Vail Recreation District Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races are back with four exciting events around the valley: the Arrowhead Uphill & Skimo on Jan. 28; the Meadow Mountain Skimo on Feb. 11; the Vail Mountain Winter Uphill on Feb. 19 and the Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle winter running race on March 18. Participants can expect breathtaking views, challenging but fun courses, awesome prizes and raffle giveaways at each race. To sign up, visit VailRec.com/register.
A mountain of film: Mountainfilm tour fills Vilar with adventure-packed action
IF YOU GO… What: Mountainfilm on Tour – Beaver Creek When: 6-8:15 p.m. Thursday Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Tickets: $10 in advance and $15 the day of the program. VailSymposium.org. Adventure documentaries are some of the most inspiring films out there; they rev viewers up...
Breckenridge snowshoer has close call with avalanche
A snowshoer in Breckenridge is thankful to be alive after he said an avalanche was triggered and tumbled his way on Red Mountain.
The year in photos: A look back at 2022 through the lens of Vail Daily photographer Chris Dillmann
The year 2022 has come and gone. It was a year full of excitement, and always a little drama, in our little corner of the world. As the photographer for the Vail Daily, what I noticed about the past year were a few things. First was the return to a...
Mountainfilm on Tour celebrates indomitable spirit, educates and inspires at Vilar Performing Arts Center on Jan. 5￼
When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. More information: Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour. Held every Memorial Day Weekend since 1979, the Mountainfilm Documentary Film Festival takes over Telluride, Colorado, for a celebration of what the natural world has to offer, and serves as a reminder that humans still have a vital role to play in preserving the uniqueness of wild spaces – such as those we enjoy in the Vail Valley. Featuring Oscar-winning directors, pro athletes and other industry leaders, Mountainfilm uses the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
Vail Town Council upholds approval of Evergreen Lodge redevelopment plans
The Vail Town Council at its Tuesday meeting upheld the approval made by the town’s Planning and Environmental Commission on the redevelopment of the Evergreen Lodge. The Town Council heard an appeal from the adjacent property, Vail International Condominium Owners Association, which cited 12 specific concerns with the project as proposed and approved by the commission on Nov. 14.
Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
Adult son dies skiing with father on Peak 10 in backcountry outside of Breckenridge Resort Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31
A man died in an avalanche Saturday, Dec. 31, in a backcountry area called The Numbers, located outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary on Peak 10, according to the Summit County Rescue Group. A father and his adult son were caught in the avalanche around 1 p.m., with the father...
Mountain Pride reflects on 2022, looks ahead with growth mindset￼
In 2022, a new nonprofit based in Eagle County spun up to create year-round opportunities for community, advocacy, education and support for LGBTQ communities in the mountains. And in its annual report, Mountain Pride shared that it was able to create 5,200 touchpoints to over 3,000 individuals in its first year.
Beck Building Company hits milestone of 50 years in business
When Andy Beck first arrived in Vail in January 1971, he came for the skiing. Little did he know that over the next five decades he would build a construction company that employs 60 people and is responsible for building and completing hundreds of custom homes, developments and remodels in the Vail Valley.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Vail’s Häagen-Dazs Dessert Café goes far beyond ice cream
Häagen-Dazs Dessert Café in Vail offers more than just ice cream; it is a unique dessert shop, inspired by European cafés, that tempts the tastebuds with both freshly baked goods and a premium coffee bar. Owner Ric Almas is one of the originators of Häagen-Dazs franchises. He...
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town
A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
VIDEO: Chair 5 opens at Vail as mountain reports six inches of fresh snow
WATCH: Vail Daily correspondent John LaConte reports from Sun Up Bowl on Vail Mountain where the High Noon Express chairlift (No. 5) is now open for the season.
VIDEO: Ride down Sourdough Slide during 12-inch powder day in Beaver Creek
Take a ride down Sourdough Slide in Bachelor Gulch with host Sean Naylor as snow piles up in Beaver Creek before the New Year.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0