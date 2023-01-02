ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
SignalsAZ

One Way to Get a Higher Social Security Payout: Use Your Savings

When Robert Allan meets with clients of his investment management firm to plan their retirement, he begins with their goals and works backward. “The idea is that we want this much income per month and how are we going to get there,” says Allan, managing director of Welon Partners in Montgomery, Alabama. One relatively novel approach he advises: drawing from a 401(k) while delaying claiming Social Security, as the monthly benefit increases the longer people put off taking it.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bakersfield Channel

Tips for last-minute tax savings as 2022 comes to a close

(KERO) — As 2022 draws to a close, it's a good time to take a look at some of the last-minute ways to reduce what you'll owe Uncle Sam come April. Boosting your retirement savings could offer some big tax benefits. Contributions to your 401k come out of your paycheck before income taxes are deducted, lowering your tax bill for the year. If you're over the age of 50, know that you can make a catch-up contribution of $6,500 for the year 2022.
Ceebla Cuud

An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing

An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
NASDAQ

How To Budget for a Wedding While Paying Off Student Loans

If you’re planning for a wedding and juggling student loan payments, there are several ways you can cut back on wedding expenses without sacrificing any of your dreams for the big day. Tips: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs. Here’s what you need to know...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Should you consider investing your money in a Roth IRA? Here are the benefits

There have been great swings in the stock market over the past year and the Dow is down about 5% since the beginning of the year. Inflation and rising interest rates are pushing down 401(k) and other investment accounts. So, how do you help yourself in this environment?. Business Editor...
New York Post

Gen Z is finally learning how to budget with TikTok’s ‘financial cleanse’

The kids are getting “lit” — financially literate, that is. Self-styled financial influencers are giving Gen Zers some much-needed advice, touting a monthlong “financial cleanse” as the ultimate way to whittle down spending in 2023. Seema Sheth, who coined the “30-day financial cleanse,” boasts her method as a way to cut down on unnecessary costs and ensure more money in your pockets this year. “Maybe you spent more than you wanted to, inflation is high, life feels crazy,” Sheth begins a recent viral clip. This is no “get rich quick scheme,” she insisted, promising to give viewers “actionable” steps each day that will...
yr.media

Baby Bonds May Be Key To Fund College, Wealth Building

Giving newborns their own bank accounts could be good for the economy, according to a new report by the Joint Economic Committee. The committee recently released a report on the benefits of “Baby Bonds,” bank accounts provided by the government to children at birth with a certain amount of money that would be supplemented each year based on household income, according to Business Insider. When the child reaches adulthood, they would have access to the funds to use on expenses like higher education, buying a home or starting a business.
wealthinsidermag.com

The Moneyist: ‘I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle’: Should I use my bonus to pay off my mortgage, put it in a savings account or Vanguard?

Over the last couple years I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, and I am making good money. I never learned about stocks, investing, etc. I do not have a 401(k) at work. My lawyer uncle advised me to open a self managed Vanguard account with four different levels of stocks. I use and pay my credit cards off every month, and my vehicle is paid off.
Madison Cates

Money Saving Strategies for the 2023 New Year

The new year is a great time to save money, and there are lots of different ways to do it. Here are five of our favorites. Try them out and see how much you can save in 2023!. Saving money can be a real challenge - who doesn't like to splurge and treat themselves? This year, it is time to get serious about your finances.

