Huntsville, AL

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms Monday & Monday night

OVERNIGHT: A second round of strong to potentially severe storms develops tonight. Southwest Arkansas should see activity ramp up more around 7pm and near 9pm for Little Rock. Rain lasts through 3am for the metro, with showers and storms clearing the state entirely near sunrise Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s after hitting the 70s earlier today.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing

A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Severe weather is expected to develop Monday afternoon

There is a chance of severe weather in the Twin Lakes Area Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock, a strong storm system is moving across the area bringing the possibility of severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Travis Shelton of the National Weather Service office in...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes

The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart

To know her is to love her. April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart, Arkansas, born April 2, 1978, left for her heavenly home on December 18, 2022. She bravely fought against GIST cancer for 22 years. April attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Chi...
STUTTGART, AR
KYTV

Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report from the CDC shows life expectancy in the U.S. is continuing to drop. According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Suspect arrested in W. 3rd Street homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: 29-year-old James Lambert of Little Rock has been arrested in connection to the homicide that occurred this morning on West 3rd Street. He has been charged with capital murder. Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide following a homicide on W. 3rd Street...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
ARKANSAS STATE

