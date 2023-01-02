Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alabama A&M takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff in SWAC showdown
Garrett Hicks scored 10 of his 19 points down the stretch to ignite the Bulldog victory. The post Alabama A&M takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff in SWAC showdown appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
nwahomepage.com
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
Hamlin collapse reminds NLR woman of brother lost in nearly-identical tragedy
Monday night's football game is weighing heavy on countless hearts, as people across the nation come together to pray for Buffalo Bill's Damar Hamlin.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms Monday & Monday night
OVERNIGHT: A second round of strong to potentially severe storms develops tonight. Southwest Arkansas should see activity ramp up more around 7pm and near 9pm for Little Rock. Rain lasts through 3am for the metro, with showers and storms clearing the state entirely near sunrise Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s after hitting the 70s earlier today.
KTLO
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing
A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Large electrical outage in North Little Rock
North Little Rock has a large power outage in the western part of the city.
Celebratory New Years Eve gunfire prohibited in Arkansas
New Year's Eve is a time for celebration - but Little Rock Police Department are here to remind you that laws don’t get left in 2022.
KTLO
Severe weather is expected to develop Monday afternoon
There is a chance of severe weather in the Twin Lakes Area Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock, a strong storm system is moving across the area bringing the possibility of severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Travis Shelton of the National Weather Service office in...
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 3rd
No new obituaries were available for update today, January 3rd. Check back tomorrow for updates or for previous obituaries click the link below.
aymag.com
The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes
The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart
To know her is to love her. April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart, Arkansas, born April 2, 1978, left for her heavenly home on December 18, 2022. She bravely fought against GIST cancer for 22 years. April attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Chi...
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
Power restored after large-scale outage in downtown Little Rock
A large portion of downtown Little Rock is without power on Sunday morning.
KYTV
Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report from the CDC shows life expectancy in the U.S. is continuing to drop. According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996. The...
KATV
Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
Suspect arrested in W. 3rd Street homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: 29-year-old James Lambert of Little Rock has been arrested in connection to the homicide that occurred this morning on West 3rd Street. He has been charged with capital murder. Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide following a homicide on W. 3rd Street...
KATV
Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
KATV
Police searching for missing Sherwood man; car found abandoned in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are requesting assistance from the public in finding a man who went missing a few days after Christmas. According to a social media post from the agency, Brock Welch went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m.
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
