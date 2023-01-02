ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Thomasina Miers’ recipe for sprout and stilton quiche

By Thomasina Miers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7bpZ_0k0ttwn800
Photograph: Yuki Sugiura/The Guardian. Food styling: Aya Nishimura. Prop styling: Louie Waller. Food assistant: Hanna Miller

There is little as gratifying as a quiche – a still warm, lightly set, perfectly seasoned egg custard, with cheese, herbs, veg, all encased in walls of a flaky, buttery pastry. As we are in sprout season, which happily extends far beyond Christmas, it seemed only right to add them to the lineup, too. A steamed sprout should yield a satisfying texture – neither too soft, nor too crunchy – and pairs beautifully with blue cheese.

Sprout and stilton quiche

Homemade pastry is a cinch but definitely buy some if it persuades you to try making this.

Prep 25 min

Cook 1 hr 15 min

Serves 6

400g brussels sprouts, halved

2 large onions, peeled and sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves

, peeled and minced

A few thyme sprigs, leaves picked

350ml double cream

1 egg, plus 3 egg yolks

100g cheddar

, finely grated

Nutmeg

200g stilton

For the pastry

175g cold unsalted butter

350g spelt flour, sifted

½ tsp fine sea salt

1 egg, separated, the white lightly beaten with a fork

First make the pastry. Rub the butter into the flour and salt briefly until it looks like breadcrumbs. Add the egg yolk and, using a fork, stir with just enough of the beaten egg white to make the mixture bind. Roll into a ball, flatten into a disc, wrap and refrigerate for an hour.

For the filling, steam the sprouts for five minutes until just tender. Meanwhile, sweat the onions in the oil on a medium heat for five minutes, then add the garlic and thyme and cook for a further 10-15 minutes, until softened.

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Coarsely grate the pastry into a buttered quiche tin, allowing extra pastry for an overhang later. Press the pastry into shape with your fingers, then roll flat with a small, floured glass. Prick with a fork, cover with greaseproof paper and baking beans, and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the paper and beans, brush the base with the remaining egg white and return to the oven for five to 10 minutes, until golden brown.

Turn down the oven to 180C (160C fan)/350F/gas 4, and stir the sprouts into the onion mix. In a large bowl, whisk the cream, egg, yolks, cheddar and a generous grating of nutmeg. Break in half-walnut-sized chunks of stilton and season lightly, remembering that the stilton will be salty already. Tip the vegetables straight from the pan into the baked tart case, pour over the cream mixture and add a final grating of nutmeg. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until puffed up, golden and just set.

The simple flex

Vegans can use a dairy-free shortcrust pastry and a vegan cheese, doubling up on the thyme and onions and adding a little yeast extract for extra flavour.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rachel Roddy’s recipe for fettuccine with butter and parmesan

The other day, I read a long and detailed recipe for ravioli filled with paté-like meat and served with reduced meat glaze. It was so detailed, and in such small handwriting, that – like a novel with many characters and a complex plot – I had to keep doubling back to remind myself what had happened. Recipe and reading felt like hard work. Until the last line, which was like a skip, and suggested that any scraps from the ravioli should be boiled, tossed with butter and parmesan, and eaten by the cook immediately.
The Guardian

Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for new year comfort food

We’ve made it through another year – well done us! There are all kinds of ways to see out 2022, but whether you’re dressing up to party or donning slippers to get cosy, the weeks ahead demand only one thing of the kitchen: comfort food. What that is means different things to different people, but there’s often something about its texture that hits the spot: flaky, all-butter puff pastry, warm sponge, duvet-like polenta, soft prunes, melted cheese … These are just some of the ways I’ll be getting comfort from food in the new year, and I hope you will, too. Here’s to 2023.
Delish

Butter Chicken

Butter chicken is one of the most popular dishes at most Indian restaurants, and for good reason. This chicken dinner uses deeply flavored chicken thighs, simmered in an ultra-silky and aromatic sauce of tomatoes, cream, and cashews. The cashews lend a buttery nuttiness and great texture to the sauce in this recipe, but blanched almonds would also work well. For the ultimate weeknight dinner, spoon this dish over steamed rice or serve with warm naan.
12tomatoes.com

Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas

Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
yourerie

What’s Cooking: Cajun Shrimp and Grits

Add 1 cup grits to 4 cups heavily salted chicken stock or water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir occasionally so as not to stick. Remove from heat and set aside. Combine shrimp, creole seasoning, paprika, and house blend in a bowl and...
The Guardian

Yotam Ottolenghi’s last-minute recipes for the Christmas break

A festive “last minute” is not quite the same as a Monday night “last minute”. Agreed?! A festive last minute means that you’ve just been told that a few extra people are turning up for tomorrow’s feast. And one of them happens to be vegan, another is gluten-free and the other one’s just going to be very (very) hungry. Festive feasting is all about fending off last-minute curveballs such as this, so here are three dishes to help keep you covered.
The Guardian

The $500m Romeo and Juliet case opens a new frontier for #MeToo reckoning

Ust when the #MeToo movement looked to be getting marginalised in just the way activists had feared, a new frontier has opened up – history. Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey, who as teens starred in Franco Zeffirelli’s movie version of Romeo and Juliet in 1968, are suing Paramount for more than $500m for child abuse in the semi-nude scene they say they were made to do, having originally been assured by the director that this would not be necessary. This was act three, scene five – in which the star crossed, loved-up hero and heroine awake after their (secret) wedding night.
The Guardian

How Sumy’s residents kept Russian forces out of their city

On 24 February, when Russia invaded, there were only a few dozen Ukrainian professional soldiers in Ukraine’s north-eastern city of Sumy, and they had no command centre. That evening, those 50 or so paratroopers were ordered to leave the city – about 20 miles (30km) from the Russian border – for another area. Most of the police force had already fled, along with much of the city’s leadership.
Food & Wine

Breakfast Potatoes

No breakfast spread is complete without a plate of savory and golden breakfast potatoes. These potatoes roast in the oven, so you can prepare the rest of your breakfast while they cook. Serve them alongside breakfast dishes like eggs Benedict, French toast, or quiche Lorraine. You can also stuff them in a breakfast burrito or serve them on top of a salad or grain bowl. And while these are perfect for breakfast, they can also be served as a side for dinner. Customize the flavor with your favorite spice blend or top them with a few dashes of hot sauce.
money.com

How To Make Coffee Without a Coffee Maker

As a coffee lover, your biggest nightmare is probably waking up with tired eyes to find out that your coffee maker isn’t working. While many people turn to instant coffee in such a situation, a true coffee fanatic will always prefer a perfectly brewed cup of joe. No matter which category you belong to, here are four amazing ways to get you caffeinated without a coffee machine.
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
The Guardian

Colbert on speaker votes: ‘Pure uncut Peruvian blue flake Schadenfreude’

Stephen Colbert’s first monologue of 2023 coincided with the first day of the new Congress, in which Republicans took over the House and Kevin McCarthy tried and failed three times to become its speaker. “It has been a day of pure uncut Peruvian blue flake Schadenfreude, watching the GOP stab each other in the throat,” the Late Show host said. “And tonight, I’ll peel back the many layers of the stupidity” in a segment titled “Ass Onion: A Kev’s Out Mystery.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

China is now the centre of Covid. The world should be watching – and testing

After almost three years of trying to wholly eliminate the virus that causes Covid-19 from within its borders, the Chinese government has abruptly changed course. Now, the country is attempting to “live with Covid-19”. Testing is no longer required, and numbers of officially reported Covid-19 cases are at odds with scientific estimates of the situation.
Delish

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chicken

The title of the recipe says it all: This chicken melts in your mouth. Okay, not literally, but slowly baking chicken breasts that are slathered with a garlicky sour cream and mayonnaise mixture renders them ridiculously tender. (We found that a combo of the sour cream and mayonnaise creates the right amount of tang and richness.) This simple method works so well because the creamy layer locks moisture into the chicken for a truly melt-in-your-mouth texture. It’s so easy to make six chicken breasts all at once, which either means you can feed a hungry family for weeknight dinner, or you’ve got leftovers for another meal.
The Guardian

Monday briefing: Is there any end in sight for the war in Ukraine?

Good morning, and happy new year. As Ukrainian soldiers in trenches on the northern frontline celebrated with a feast in their subterranean kitchen, Moscow was signalling its intentions for 2023: wave after wave of drone attacks on Kyiv infrastructure that extended into the early hours of Monday morning. In other...
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy