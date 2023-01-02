Read full article on original website
Precautionary boil water notice lifted for parts of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson lifted the precautionary boil water notice Thursday evening for several zip codes. The following areas are no longer under a boil water notice. 39211 (lifted 12-30) 39206. 39202. 39201. 39213. City leaders issued a city-wide boil water notice on Christmas Day due...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
Water crisis forces closures in Jackson, Mississippi
Public schools in Jackson, Mississippi, were forced to go virtual on Thursday, with much of the state capital under a boil water notice since Christmas. Businesses in the city are also closing amid the water problems. Barrelhouse, a restaurant, has been serving bottled water, but it’s closing for good this weekend after one water crisis too many.
Jackson hair salon struggles to operate amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many local residents have been affected by the Jackson water crisis, as well as businesses that use water on a daily basis. Felicia Brisco, the owner of Hair Gallery II, said the beauty industry in Jackson has taken a major hit during the water crisis. “It’s hard to work when there […]
South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
Boil water notice lifted for more areas in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a boil water notice has been lifted for five zip codes in the area. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued in December 2022. As of Thursday, January 5, the precautionary boil water notice was lifted for the following areas: For more information, residents can contact call 601-960-2723 during […]
Jackson Public Schools Go Virtual As More Than Half Lack Water
JACKSON, Miss.—The Jackson Public School District opted for virtual instruction for its nearly 20,000 students today, the first school day of the spring semester, after reporting that more than half of its 54 schools “have low or no water pressure” in a press release Wednesday, Jan. 4. A cold front over the Christmas weekend damaged the City of Jackson’s water system, affecting supply across the city.
Mayor: Expect major changes in Public Works Dept. amid water takeover
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The recent federal takeover of the capital city’s water system means a major realignment is likely coming in Jackson’s Public Works Department. The news comes about a month after city leaders confirmed the former interim director, Jordan Hillman, was no longer serving in the position and had become deputy director over water.
Jackson resident considers moving due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water. In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the […]
Additional crews brought in to help fully restore water pressure to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Additional crews have been brought in to help fully restore water pressure to Jackson residents who have been under a boil-water notice since Christmas Day. "We have additional experienced professionals on-site (Tuesday night), something we have not had for the past week. With these contractors on-site, I am a bit more confident, but no guarantees," third-party administrator Ted Henifin said in a statement.
Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a traffic advisory that could affect your weekend. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews will close one lane of I-20 eastbound over Terry Road in Jackson. The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. MDOT crews will be filling...
Fire damages house occupied by homeless, raising resident concerns
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More concerns arise about the homeless moving into vacant homes as the temperatures return to seasonal norms. Another Jackson neighborhood is seeing an influx of people staying in unoccupied houses. Fondren residents say a vacant house recently burned in a fire that was started by people...
Iconic activist Ineva May-Pittman’s death in a house fire rips the hearts of many – The shocking news flood the airways and social media
News early Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, that Jackson resident and lifelong civil rights activist and educator Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire at her home sent shock waves around the community and state. According to WLBT, Pittman, 88, “was found in her home by firefighters, who discovered her in...
City Council transfers $18.4 million to third-party water system manager
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s third-party manager now has some money to spend, a month after a court tapped him to take over Jackson’s beleaguered water system. On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved transferring more than $18.4 million from city coffers into accounts managed by Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.
Jackson restaurant closes again after losing water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The owners of Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe were excited to open their doors Tuesday. Staff were also pleased to see both breakfast and lunch crowds return to normal. Management said Broad Street regained water pressure Monday, but the water began to fluctuate by Tuesday morning. By 2:00 p.m., the […]
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
‘Stars have aligned for Jackson’: Mayor announces $800M in federal funding for water, sewer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flanked by two poster boards highlighting Jackson’s water struggles over the years, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba stood in front of the press to announce some good news. On Thursday, the mayor held a press briefing to formally announce that roughly $800 million in federal funding...
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as the city of Jackson’s water system has experienced a setback at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant Saturday night. Crews spent New Year’s Day working to get back on track. “The water system...
Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday. “Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”
Last Call: Mississippi restaurant says Jackson water crisis too much to bear, closing its doors
One Jackson restaurant says it is closing its doors for good after the city’s latest water crisis became too much to bear. Fluctuating water pressure and boil water notices left the restaurant Barrelhouse in the popular Fondren district struggling to stay open and stay profitable after COVID and all of the city’s water issues.
