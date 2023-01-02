ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Associated Press

UBILITE Hires Peter Gammel as its New CEO

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- UBILITE announced today that Peter L. Gammel has joined the company as its new CEO. Mr. Gammel most recently held the position of vice president and CTO of the Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure Business Unit at GlobalFoundries. Previously, he was the CTO of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and also served as CTO and vice president of engineering at SiGe Semiconductor before its acquisition by Skyworks. Prior to SiGe Semiconductor, he was vice president of engineering at Renaissance Wireless and CTO at Advance Nanotech and for Agere Systems’ Analog Products Business. He was also a distinguished member of technical staff at Alcatel-Lucent Bell Labs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005882/en/ Peter Gammel (Photo: Business Wire)
Digital Trends

Amazon starts drone delivery trials in California and Texas

Amazon has launched drone delivery trials in a couple of new locations in California and Texas. David Carbon, vice president of Prime Air Amazon, announced the development on LinkedIn. His post included a photo (below) showing one of its drones carrying a small box on the end of a tether.
conceptcarz.com

Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023

• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
massdevice.com

RoCor Medical names Lara Barghout as CEO

ReCor Medical today announced it appointed Lara Barghout as president and CEO. Barghout will succeed Andrew Weiss and will be responsible for leading the Palo Alto, California-based company’s business strategy and organization in a new direction – commercializing ReCor’s Paradise ultrasound renal denervation (uRDN) system that treats hypertension.
The Associated Press

Experity Announces Appointment of Brian Berning as Chief Financial Officer

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Experity, the national leader in on-demand healthcare solutions, announced the appointment of Brian Berning as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. This appointment follows the recent acquisition of Experity by GTCR, a leading private equity firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005089/en/ Brian Berning, Chief Financial Officer of Experity (Photo: Business Wire)
CNN

Microsoft gets its first US union

Developers at a Microsoft-owned gaming studio voted on Tuesday to form the first ever US union at the tech giant, in a milestone moment both for the company and the video game industry.
SFGate

Supply chain woes caused US auto sales to fall 8% last year

DETROIT (AP) — Shortages of computer chips and other parts continued to hobble the U.S. auto industry last year, contributing to vehicle sales dropping 8% from 2021 to their lowest level in more than a decade. But there's good news for consumers in the gloomy numbers: Vehicle supplies on...
HackerNoon

Meet Noonies 2022 Winner: Omri Hurwitz Startup Blogger of The Year

“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. It really shows you what consistent work can do. I am super grateful to be able to interview and talk to amazing Entrepreneurs, Startups, VCs, and other leaders in the tech ecosystem, and this award is a great indication of the amazing effects of collaborations.
US News and World Report

Ferrovial to Build Data Centre for Microsoft in Madrid - Cinco Dias

(Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Microsoft has commissioned Spain-based infrastructure company Ferrovial to build a data centre near the Spanish capital, the Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Tuesday. While the amount has not been disclosed, Cinco Dias cited unidentified sources close to the matter as saying the contract could be...

