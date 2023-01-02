Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Three People Escape Fire in Independence
Three people safely escaped a fire in Independence on Monday night. The Independence Fire Department says they were paged for a garage fire shortly after 6:30 pm in the 500 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. Crews found heavy fire coming from a two-stall garage, which caught a second garage and...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device
Cedar Rapids Police Officers and the Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the 1700 block of Park Ave SE following the report of a suspicious device in the alley Tuesday morning. The immediate area was cordoned-off for public safety and Hazardous Devices Unit technicians determined the suspicious item...
'We'll pull through it, but we need help' | Father of woman killed in Davenport apartment fire speaks out
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The father of the woman who lost her life in a Davenport apartment fire in late December is seeking community support. Marissa Lard died on Dec. 23 — one day before Christmas Eve. The apartment fire started at approximately 2:23 PM on the 1600 block of W. 42 St. in Davenport.
KCRG.com
KCJJ
New Year’s fire in Cedar Rapids displaces occupants
A midday New Year’s Day fire displaced the occupants of a Cedar Rapids home. According to a release from the fire department, reports came in at around 12:50 pm on reports of smoke coming from a home on the 1700 block of C Avenue Northwest. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the two-story home.
Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
Man hospitalized in Rock Island after shooting and alleged attempted robbery
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot during an alleged attempted robbery Monday Night, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Jan. 2 at about 7:50 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a shooting victim in the 100 block of 12th Avenue.
29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids
A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
KWQC
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A missing Grandview man was found dead Monday in his truck in the Mississippi River, according to deputies. According to Louisa County deputies, a silver pickup was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing, in the Mississippi River near the mouth of the Iowa River.
KCRG.com
KCRG.com
HAZLETON, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash caused the closure of part of 150th Street south of Hazleton Tuesday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. when the driver of a loaded semi heading westbound on 150th Street lost control on the icy roadway. The semi broke through a guardrail on a bridge just west of the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue, and went over the side, landing in the water below.
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged after reported continual violation of no-contact order
A North Liberty man was taken into custody after a reported weeks-long harassment of the person who has a no-contact order against him. Police say 53-year-old Rovon Heller of Alder Drive has been texting and showing up at the victim’s home in spite of the active no-contact order. The victim claims Heller’s behavior has been going on for several weeks, and a police officer was on scene when he texted the victim Sunday night. Other deputies who responded to the victim’s past complaints have also witnessed texts coming in while they were at the victim’s residence.
KWQC
Restaurant owner reeling after service main break
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead after a water line break. Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood. “It’s been...
Louisa County missing man found dead
A Louisa County man who has been missing since December 17 has been found dead in the Mississippi River. On January 2, at about 9:45 a.m., a silver pickup truck was located on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing on the Mississippi River, near the mouth of the Iowa River near Wapello. After further examination […]
Man Takes His Own Life After Traffic Stop Near Farley, IA on Monday
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sherriff's Department, a man took his own life after being stopped by police around 11:30 p m Monday, January 2nd. The release states the Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle near Highway 20 and Sullivan Rd just before 11:30 pm . They were assisted on the stop by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle.
kciiradio.com
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder
At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
KCJJ
North Liberty man arrested after allegedly assaulting mother of his child
A North Liberty man who allegedly assaulted the mother of their shared child has been taken into custody. The incident reportedly occurred at around 4am on New Year’s Day at 26-year-old Terry Green’s West Penn Street residence. According to police, he slapped the woman across the face twice, dragged her down the stairs and throughout the house by her hair, and punched her repeatedly on the leg. Green also allegedly told the woman that he hated her and that she was lucky he didn’t re-arrange her face like he wanted to.
superhits106.com
Man Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Traffic Stop
Authorities say a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. The Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30pm near U.S. Highway 20 and Sullivan Road. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, as officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. The driver, a 29-year-old man, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A release states that officers rendered aid and requested medical assistance. Dyersville EMS responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.
