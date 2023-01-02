Read full article on original website
Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach
More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
bucsdugout.com
Bucs Arghticles: Andrew McCutchen returning to Pirates?
Houston Astros news: Bligh Madris lands with World Series champs after MLB debut season in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Detroit (ABC 13) Pirates mailbag: What are the odds of an Andrew McCutchen reunion? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) MLB News. Rumors: Hosmer, Cubs ‘close to a deal’ (report) (MLB.com) Mets-Correa pact expected...
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training
The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
MLive.com
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
Yardbarker
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
chatsports.com
Offishial news, 1/2/23: Orioles trade proposals; top plays from top prospects
Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes the beginning of Marlins Twitter Madness. Sunday’s winter ball updates: J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) went 0-for-4 while playing third base, a position he has rarely tried during his minor league career. Reminder that Jean Segura’s two-year contract with the Marlins is not...
chatsports.com
No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal
Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
Kansas City Royals trade infielder Ryan O’Hearn to Baltimore Orioles
The Kansas City Royals have traded infielder Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash after designating him for assignment last month.
8 Former Detroit Tigers Players Find New Homes with New Teams
Eight former Detroit Tigers players have recently signed with new teams, including Willi Castro (Minnesota Twins), Niko Goodrum (Boston Red Sox), Sergio Alcantara (Chicago Cubs), James McCann (Baltimore Orioles), Tucker Barnhart (Chicago Cubs), Austin Romine (Cincinnati Reds), Grayson Greiner (Texas Rangers), and Christin Stewart (Chicago White Sox). These players include utility men, shortstops, and catchers, and they have all played for the Tigers in the past, with varying levels of success.
Brian Sabean rejoins Yankees after 30 years with Giants
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Sabean is returning to the Yankees, three decades after leaving for San Francisco and watching from afar as his former prospects led New York to four World Series titles in a five-year span. “Somewhat of a strange twist of fate after 30 years to rejoin the organization that I started in,” Sabean said Tuesday after the Yankees hired him as executive adviser to GM Brian Cashman. Now 66, Sabean helped lead the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, ’12 and ’14. He was San Francisco’s general manager from 1996 until 2014, then was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations from 2015-18. Shifted to an executive vice president role when Farhan Zaidi was hired as president of baseball operations after the 2018 season, Sabean worked under a contract that expired Oct. 31.
Phillies Wall of Famer Curt Simmons, 93, Dies in His Ambler Home
Curt Simmons.Photo byPhiladelphia Baseball History at YouTube. PhilliesWall of Famer Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 “Whiz Kids” team, died on December 13 at his Ambler home at age 93, reported www.mlb.com.
Yankees hire longtime Giants exec Brian Sabean
Brian Sabean is back with the New York Yankees after 30 seasons in the San Francisco Giants’ front office. The
Yardbarker
Red Sox finalize 2023 coaching staff by making addition of new first base coach official
The Red Sox have have finalized their coaching staff for the 2023 season, the team announced earlier Wednesday morning. As part of Wednesday’s announcement, Boston officially named Kyle Hudson the club’s new first base coach and outfield instructor. Hudson, who spent the previous three seasons with the Guardians...
Camden Chat
Tuesday Bird Droppings: The 2023 Orioles roster is coming into focus
Good morning, Camden Chatters. The calendar has flipped to 2023, which means, by law, that it’s time to start looking forward to spring training. We’re a month away from Orioles players convening in Sarasota, Fla., to begin their run-up to the regular season. The O’s, as always, will...
Yardbarker
Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Angels owner Arte Moreno is looking to sell the team, and while we know he's hoping to get things taken care of quickly, we haven't heard many specifics. Thanks to Will Carroll, we have a little more information. Carroll writes on Substack, and while he mostly writes about injury information,...
Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports
There have been several reports regarding potential trade discussions between the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins, which makes too much sense.
