Carrollton, VA

WAVY News 10

One shot on B Avenue in Norfolk

Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim's injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Local foodbank hosting food distribution

Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office Wednesday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton

Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Missing Virginia Beach man found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Marc Angelo Nozzolillo has been found safe. The police department tweeted an update on Tuesday morning. No other information was released. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing man who may be endangered. Marc Angelo...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year

Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
SALUDA, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life

"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do."
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth fires Tonya Chapman from city manager post

The termination was approved by a 5-2 vote with Councilmen De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker voting against.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
NBC12

Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever seen a fog bow?. The rare phenomenon was spotted to start the new year! This one was seen at Bethel Beach in Mathews county to start 2023!. Fog bows are similar to rainbows, appearing as a bow in fog rather than rain. Water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops so the bow is devoid of color. Thanks for sharing this picture, Larry Lynch!
MATHEWS COUNTY, VA

