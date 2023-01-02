Read full article on original website
Enigma
2d ago
not only DeKalb, but Fulton too. it is very transmittable. A couple of hours at the groomers has my buddy down for the last two weeks.
‘Rapidly’ spreading dog flu hits Atlanta area animal shelters
A rapidly spreading dog flu is causing Fulton and DeKalb county animal services to open a temporary shelter to house and...
Dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services facility test positive for canine flu, fosters needed
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A highly contagious strain of canine flu has been spreading across the U.S. and is now circulating through the Atlanta area. Dog owners should monitor their animals for symptoms, which may include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, labored breathing, and lethargy. Just like the human flu,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dog flu outbreak at animal shelter Lifeline; what you can do to protect your pet
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dog flu outbreak, sweeping across the nation, is also impacting metro Atlanta. Local animal shelter, Lifeline says several dogs have tested positive in recent weeks. Like many pet owners, Kimberly Vu started hearing about dog flu a few weeks ago. She says her...
Northeast Ga hospitals reimpose mask mandates
Effective today, Northeast Georgia Health Systems says it is requiring face coverings for staff members and volunteers at its hospitals and medical facilities in Gainesville, Dahlonega, Braselton, and Winder. The mask mandate comes amid a report increase in coronavirus cases in northeast Georgia. From Northeast Georgia Health Systems…. Due to...
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Deputies warn Forsyth residents about pine straw scammers
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about potential scammers in northeast Forsyth County. According to the Sheriff’s office, they received a few calls about a group of young men in a red pickup truck with a trailer, overcharging for pine straw.
How Grady Memorial Hospital is doing after AMC's closure
ATLANTA — It's been two months since Grady Memorial Hospital became Atlanta's only Level 1 trauma center and hospital leaders detailed how the medical facility is meeting the need of those requiring emergency care. "We sprung into action pretty quickly," Chief Health Policy Officer Ryan Loke shared during the...
fox5atlanta.com
Family prepares to lay to rest teen who died trying to help friend on icy Kennesaw lake
KENNESAW, Ga. - A Cobb County family is planning a funeral for a teenager who died trying to help a friend. Sixteen-year-old Koren Brooks died last week after he tried to save a friend who fell into a frozen lake. Brooks is being remembered as a hero, according to his...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
Woman dies in fire at Buckhead townhome
A woman was killed and an Atlanta firefighter injured in a serious housefire in Buckhead on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
Employee arrested for trying to sneak drugs into Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After just a month on the job, a contracted employee at the Fulton County Jail is finding herself being held there. Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Ebonee Grant was arrested for trying to hide marijuana and tobacco as she came into the jail for her shift.
WEATHER UPDATE: 2 tornadoes confirmed in North Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
GA mother left toddler in car alone on Christmas while she played coin slots, again, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her young child in the car while she played slot machines -- again. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said Mishaela Dawn Rayls, 32, of...
Georgia tire shop worker killed while moving customer’s car was in uniform: ‘It was a test drive’
A tire shop employee was fatally shot on the job after a customer mistook him for a car thief, police in Georgia said. Daniel Gordon, 24, was killed at the Tires Plus in Decatur around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to DeKalb County police. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times.
thecitymenus.com
Guthrie’s Is Still Coming to Peachtree City
UPDATE: Construction Permits granted at the end of October 2022 for a 1.2 million dollar structure. Guthrie’s, the popular chicken chain seen by many as the grandfather of the fried chicken tender, is bringing another location to Georgia. Already with nine restaurants spread across the state and another under construction in Cumming, a new Guthrie’s is coming to 2021 N. Commerce Drive in Peachtree City.
Cobb County senior center reopens following freeze, 2 facilites still closed
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. Cobb County crews are working to repair three community centers that were damaged during the arctic blast last week, they said. Frozen pipes and sprinklers burst in the buildings, which caused flooding and water damage.
Road check in west Georgia led to 2 arrested, seizure of oxycodone, marijuana, guns
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are facing charges after deputies found numerous illegal drugs and guns during a road check on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a road check on Collinsworth...
fox5atlanta.com
Tornado confirmed in Coweta County, Flood Warnings continue in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - It was a day of cleaning across north Georgia after a series of strong to severe storms tore through the state Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. The storms caused a few brief tornados, according to the National Weather Service, snapping trees and causing some structural damage. Keep up...
Clayton County police searching for missing and endangered woman
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a missing and endangered woman. Carol Hescott, 69, was last seen at 5608 Grand River Road in College Park on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at around 2:20 p.m. Family members say she left on foot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
