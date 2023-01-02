Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo And Zagato Unveil Their Latest Project, The Stunning Giulia SWB
It was 1921 when Zagato was asked by Alfa Romeo to improve some of their race cars. The relationship that started back then gave birth to some of the most exciting masterpieces of automotive industry. And what better way to celebrate 100-year anniversary than to build a 500-horsepowere masterpiece. Based on an Alfa Romeo Giulia, the GIulia SWB Zagato takes its design cues from another collaboration between Alfa and Zagato, the 1989 SZ. This Giulia SWB that is presented now actually started as a project back in 2021, and Zagato ensures us that "The conception, development and production of the car were, however, carried out entirely and independently by the Milanese Atelier without external support. The presence of the Alfa Romeo badge on the car is solely for descriptive and promotional purposes."
BMW X7 Gets The Mansory Treatment With Widebody Kit And Massive Wheels
While the controversial tuning company says the future enhancements are for the recently launched LCI model (BMW speak for facelift), the firm has curiously rendered the design on the older model, which features single-piece headlights. Whatever the reason for this faux pas may be, it's clear to see Mansory plans to make a few changes to the full-size Bimmer.
6 Best Special Edition Cars Of 2022
More often than not, a special or limited edition car is dreamt up in a marketing department to remind folks that a particular vehicle still exists. Just as a car starts to fade from public memory, it gets a new body kit, wheels, and possibly a model-specific exterior color and unique badges. An excellent high-end feature from a top-trim model might be included. Very often, these special editions are horrible.
Stunning Chrysler Concept Designed By Carrozzeria Ghia Heading To Auction
An extraordinary one-off Chrysler concept car from 1957 will go under the hammer at Bonhams' Scottsdale auction in January 2023 and is expected to sell for as much as $950,000. This Ghia Super Dart 400, once part of the Ramshead collection, is the work of the Torinese design house Carrozzeria...
Top Speed
Gorgeous Miata MX Speedster To Enter Production
Currently, there is a small but dedicated market for small and lightweight sports cars with the sole purpose of putting a massive smile on your face. Regardless of whether the car is old or new, how good-looking it is, or what company made it, the only thing that matters for many car enthusiasts is how much fun they can have driving our beloved impractical low-powered sports cars. The Mazda Miata has been the modern-day definitive small, fun car, but its Achilles heel has always been its lack of power, plus it has never been particularly beautiful either. That is where a company called XENEX Motorsports comes into play. Remember that Miata roadster render called the MX Speedster? It is soon to be headed to production in select numbers.
Suzuki To Show 5-Door Jimny And Electric SUV In January
Currently, the world of electric off-roaders is pretty upmarket. Vehicles like the Rivian R1T define the segment, but cheap and cheerful Suzuki may be changing that. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the company will introduce two new SUVs and an electric SUV at the India Auto Expo next month. For...
Driven: The 2023 Audi SQ8 Feels Like A Budget Bentley
It's difficult not to get excited about a car like the 2023 Audi SQ8. Audi's execution is pretty much flawless here, and there isn't a single area where the SQ8 feels lacking. In fact, the mid-level Q8 variant is so excellent it makes us question why some buyers feel the need to spend more than twice as much on a Bentley Bentayga or a Lamborghini Urus. Sure, both of those SUVs offer superior performance and more prestigious badges, but the gap is smaller than you might expect.
Drag Race: Ford Bronco Raptor Takes On Hennessey VelociRaptor 400
Hennessey Performance has pitted the Bronco VelociRaptor 400 against the Bronco Raptor to determine which one is the ultimate Bronco - in a straight line, at least. Before we get to the answer, let's look at some figures. The tuned 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine found in the VelociRaptor has been tuned to produce 400 horsepower and 503 lb-ft of torque. In contrast, the larger 3.0-liter six-cylinder in the Raptor produces 418 hp and 448 lb-ft of torque.
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Maserati Levante Rumored To Be Reborn As 745-HP EV
According to a report from Autocar, the next Maserati Levante SUV may be reborn as an all-electric product with up to 745 horsepower on tap. The British publication recently conducted an interview with Maserati CEO Davide Grasso, who suggested that the development of an electric Levante is very important to the brand and that the future innovations that Steallantis brands can come up with will help make the Levante EV a great product.
The 50,000th 2022 Polestar 2 Has Just Been Delivered
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has announced on Twitter that his company has hit its target of delivering 50,000 vehicles in 2022. A white Polestar 2 sedan (pictured below) was delivered to its new owner at the Polestar Marin dealership in California in the year's final days. That caps a stellar year for the Swedish electric automaker that had been working hard to meet demand while working on its next cars.
Lego Speed Champions Adds Pagani Utopia, McLaren Solus GT, And More To Its Catalog
Fancy a Pagani Utopia but can't quite come up with the $2.5 million it commands? Lego is here to save the day, with the ultra-limited supercar joining the Speed Champions ranks. Priced from $24.99, it's a lot more affordable than the real deal but, thankfully, is just as striking to...
Watch A BMW M8 And Alpina B8 Smash The Autobahn
In a YouTube video posted by AutoTopNL, we see the real-world performance capabilities of the BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe pitted against the brutal force of the mighty BMW M8 on the German Autobahn. The BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Is meant to fill the highly technological gap between the...
The Ford Explorer Won't Ditch ICE For Years To Come
The Ford Explorer will reportedly keep its internal combustion engine until at least 2035, a new report claims. The news comes from AutoForecast Solutions and it's somewhat surprising because we learned not long ago about plans to launch an all-electric version in the not-too-distant future. But apparently, the Blue Oval wants to cater to both ICE and EV customers, which makes sense considering not everyone is prepared to adopt pure battery electrification just yet.
insideevs.com
E-Bike Company Heybike Unveils The Tyson Folding Electric Bicycle
Electric bike manufacturer Heybike is known for its compact, practical, and affordable electric bicycles. With comfort and utility in mind, the brand, who sources its products from China, is able to provide impressive models at attractive prices. The brand's newest innovation, a one-piece magnesium-framed e-bike called the Tyson, has just been unveiled and is set to make an appearance at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA Spotted With Minor Facelift
Our spy photographers recently caught the upcoming facelifted CLA out and about for winter testing. The week before, we spotted the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLB undergoing winter testing. Like the GLB, the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class isn't particularly old, launching in the 2020 model year. Judging by the minimal camouflaging on this test mule, the 2024 model year update won't be too extensive.
Driven: The 2023 Nissan Altima Does Its Best To Shed Rental Car Image
Nissan introduced the sixth generation Altima for the 2019 model year, and it was a major improvement over the outgoing model. Sadly, it was quickly overshadowed by newer mid-size sedan entrants released soon after. The 2023 Nissan Altima arrives as a facelifted model with bold styling, hoping to draw buyers back to the Japanese brand in the middle of a lineup rejuvenation.
This Fleetwood Discovery LXE Motorhome Is The RV To End All RVs
Motorhomes get a bad rep: they're often seen as an old person's thing or a last resort shelter during the apocalypse, but Fleetwood's new Discovery LXE motorhome will surely change your perception of what a house on wheels can be. This magnificent palace on wheels takes the standard features found on the company's amazing Discovery motorhome and turns things up to 11 for the ultimate luxury experience. We've seen some seriously kitted motorhomes before, but this looks like the perfect all-rounder and companion for your next trip to the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, Le Mans 24 Hour, or any other festive motor sporting event.
Chinese Zeekr 001 Gets Massive 621 Miles Of Electric Range For 2023
Chinese automaker Zeekr is claiming its new EV, the 001, achieves an incredible 621 miles of range on a single charge. The Zeekr 001 is something you'd be forgiven for not having heard of. Even after the electric shooting brake broke two world records. It's a Chinese brand, owned by Geely, the same folks who own Lotus, Volvo, and Polestar. For all intents and purposes, this is China's Kia EV6 - an electric wagon with big performance and sleek looks.
CarBuzz.com
