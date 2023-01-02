Recall alert: ZLINE pulls gas ranges due to risk of carbon monoxide poisoning

ZLINE is recalling about 28,000 of its gas rangers after 44 separate reports of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36 and RGB-36. It includes all colors and sizes of the oven.

The ovens were sold at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, The Range Hood Store stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.build.com, www.costco.com, www.homedepot.com, www.therangehoodstore.com, www.overstock.com and www.wayfair.com. The gas ranges were sold from February 2019 through December 2022 for between $2,300 and $5,000.

STORY: Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 13-year-old boy in Alabama on New Year’s Eve

Customers can check their model number by checking the label on the back of the range. For models purchased after 2020, customers will find the model number on the label underneath the right side of the range top, which is visible when the oven door is open. Only ZLINE gas ranges are included in the recall.

ZLINE stated that all customers should immediately stop using the oven until a free repair is available. The range stoves may still be used, as it is not affected by the issue. Customers can contact ZLINE by calling the toll-free number 888-359-4482 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday, emailing ZLINEKitchen@realtimeresults.net or going online to zlinekitchen.com/recalls.

STORY: American Airlines ground crew employee reportedly killed on ramp at airport in Alabama

For more information on how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, CLICK HERE.

For additional recall information from CPSC, CLICK HERE.

©2022 Cox Media Group