Glendale, AZ

Banana 101.5

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
LAINGSBURG, MI
Cars 108

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Skip Simms, Ann Arbor SPARK’s longtime vice president, announces retirement

ANN ARBOR – After nearly two decades supporting the Ann Arbor region’s entrepreneurs, Ann Arbor SPARK vice president and Michigan Angel Fund managing member Skip Simms announced his retirement at the end of 2022. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to promote early-stage entrepreneurs and watch the angel investment community...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
MONROE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

The Isley Brothers share their love for Detroit

Detroit hosts some of the biggest names in the music business every year. The Isley Brothers, who are known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Foot Steps in the Dark,” recently performed a concert in Detroit. Ron and Ernie Isley spoke with Tati Amare...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

One of Detroit’s first recreational marijuana shops is now open for business

DETROIT – Detroit regulators issued retail licenses for adult-use marijuana four years after recreational cannabis sales began in Michigan. In late December, the city notified the first 33 successful applicants for adult-use marijuana retail licenses that had been approved. Of those 33 licenses, one was issued at DACUT Weed...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Brag Book: Isabella Benson

This week, we’re bragging about Isabella Benson: a junior at Lapeer High School who is excelling in the Young Marines program and has received several accolades. See her special Brag Book shoutout above. To nominate a teacher for Brag Book, go here. To nominate a student for Brag Book,...
LAPEER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing

DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing. Michelle Wells was last seen leaving a residence that she had been visiting. The exact location was not listed. Wells is described as being biracial, Native American and white. She was between 5′ to 5′5′'...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Going vegan for January? Check out these 4 Ann Arbor eateries

ANN ARBOR – “New year, new me,” is a phrase a lot of people say this time of year as they set their goals for 2023. For many, that includes switching to a plant-based diet for the month of January. Called Veganuary, the 30-day challenge is thought to have originated in the United Kingdom by a nonprofit to promote a vegan lifestyle.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill

DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
DETROIT, MI

