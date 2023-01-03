Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
The New Farmer Boys Location at Tolleson is An Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order MealsMadocTolleson, AZ
Street Food Safari: Exploring Phoenix's Best Food StreetsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Related
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
WLNS
1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023
Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Skip Simms, Ann Arbor SPARK’s longtime vice president, announces retirement
ANN ARBOR – After nearly two decades supporting the Ann Arbor region’s entrepreneurs, Ann Arbor SPARK vice president and Michigan Angel Fund managing member Skip Simms announced his retirement at the end of 2022. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to promote early-stage entrepreneurs and watch the angel investment community...
Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today
Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Colder air, rain, snow to end workweek in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Dense fog has finally lifted across Metro Detroit, and a few places even seeing a touch of late-day sun weaving through the clouds. Cloudy skies and cooler Wednesday with lows in the mid-30s; Winds will be WSW 5-10mph, and fog should not be a problem as it’s been the last couple of nights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Isley Brothers share their love for Detroit
Detroit hosts some of the biggest names in the music business every year. The Isley Brothers, who are known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Foot Steps in the Dark,” recently performed a concert in Detroit. Ron and Ernie Isley spoke with Tati Amare...
ClickOnDetroit.com
One of Detroit’s first recreational marijuana shops is now open for business
DETROIT – Detroit regulators issued retail licenses for adult-use marijuana four years after recreational cannabis sales began in Michigan. In late December, the city notified the first 33 successful applicants for adult-use marijuana retail licenses that had been approved. Of those 33 licenses, one was issued at DACUT Weed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how officer safety concerns are hampering recruiting in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s a backlash that could cause a crisis for police departments across the country as a rise in violent crime has prospective officers thinking twice about joining the force. Local 4 has seen officers in Macomb and Wayne counties shot at in the past few days,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Brag Book: Isabella Benson
This week, we’re bragging about Isabella Benson: a junior at Lapeer High School who is excelling in the Young Marines program and has received several accolades. See her special Brag Book shoutout above. To nominate a teacher for Brag Book, go here. To nominate a student for Brag Book,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man still unidentified 2 years after decomposing remains found in vacant Detroit home
DETROIT – Decomposing remains were found in a vacant home in Detroit two years ago and still have not been identified. Officials describe him as a Black man who stood 5′4′' tall and weighed 102 pounds. He had gray or partially gray hair. The body was found...
Michigan Teen Rescues Man And 8 Pets From Burning Home
An alert Eagle Scout was told by his dad to check out a house he saw on fire, what he didn't know is he would soon be herding cats. A Safety Check Turned Into An Animal Rescue In New Baltimore. Last week, Owen Tisler was driving in his hometown of...
Michigan raises minimum wage, one business says it’s not enough
One restaurant owner thinks that even with the increase that's still not enough
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing
DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing. Michelle Wells was last seen leaving a residence that she had been visiting. The exact location was not listed. Wells is described as being biracial, Native American and white. She was between 5′ to 5′5′'...
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going vegan for January? Check out these 4 Ann Arbor eateries
ANN ARBOR – “New year, new me,” is a phrase a lot of people say this time of year as they set their goals for 2023. For many, that includes switching to a plant-based diet for the month of January. Called Veganuary, the 30-day challenge is thought to have originated in the United Kingdom by a nonprofit to promote a vegan lifestyle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill
DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
