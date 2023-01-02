Read full article on original website
Related
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Says Wife Jacqui Is The Love of His Life
Wes Bentley has swept Yellowstone fans away over the last five seasons with his brooding and intense portrayal of Jamie Dutton, the complicated, quiet Dutton sibling. Paramount's popular neo-Western Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in Montana, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the nation. Through government scandals, murder and other shocking twists, Yellowstone trails the family as it defends its ranch from attacks by land developers and Native American reservations. This modern take on the new frontier shows a family forced to face revenge, greed and betrayal while stopping at nothing to hold on to power.
‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’
Neal McDonough has nothing but admiration for his Yellowstone co-star, Kevin Costner. The actor recently sat down with Fox News... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’ appeared first on Outsider.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelly Reilly and Dawn Olivieri dish on their relationships with Jamie Dutton as Lilli Kay shares what it’s like to be John Dutton’s assistant
This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. With the first midseason finale in Yellowstone history and a slew of metaphorical fires set up around every corner for the Dutton family, audiences are stuck in a peril unlike any we’ve known before. Wes Bentley promised a new version of Jamie Dutton this season, and he’s delivered it in every sense of the word. The man who often acted out of fear is acting with sheer aggression running through his bloodstream, and he’s got a siren song in his ear this season to help him where courage is concerned.
Josh Lucas Recalls Being Approached by Taylor Sheridan To Play Young John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’
Hollywood icon Kevin Costner has become synonymous with his role as Yellowstone‘s John Dutton. However, actor Josh Lucas has a huge fan following as well after five seasons playing the young John Dutton. As we anxiously await the midseason finale of season five, which does not premiere until after Christmas, the 51-year-old TV star recently recalled conversations with series creator Taylor Sheridan about fulfilling the role. He reflected on how his initially microscopic part has grown over the years.
Barbra Streisand Took Over Her Ex-Husband’s Role in a Movie After Their Divorce
After Barbra Streisand and Elliott Gould's relationship that ended, Streisand ended up replacing her famous ex in a movie.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward said he and costar Yano Anaya were separated from the other child actors during filming
According to Ward, who played Scut, he and costar Yano Anaya were kept separate in order to create a sense of "nervousness" in the other child actors.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Refused to Pose for ‘Ridiculous’ Promotional Pictures Because of His Height
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness was so worried about how his height would come off in relation to a horse that he refused to complete a photoshoot.
Kevin Costner’s Daughter Grace Is a Daddy’s Girl! Rare Photos of the Actor’s Youngest Child
Fatherhood has been delightful for Yellowstone star Kevin Costner! The Academy Award winner is a dad to seven kids: Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes and Grace. His youngest child, daughter Grace, arrived in June 2010 and has stepped out with her famous dad for a few rare public appearances over the years.
‘Gunsmoke’: How Much Money James Arness Made Playing Matt Dillon on the ‘Most Perennially Profitable’ Show Ever
Here's a look at how much actor James Arness made off of 'Gunsmoke,' which ran a staggering 20 seasons long.
Jason Momoa Looked as Hot as Ever Delivering a Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split up, but family is still their No. 1 priority if Momoa's recent spotting is any indication. Momoa, who shares two children — Lola and Nakoa-Wolf — with Bonet, was photographed packing up a Christmas tree in his truck and driving it to Bonet's Miami, CA, residence on Monday, Dec. 19. While Monet is not clothed in a Hawaiian malo like in his viral November "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance, he still looks as fit and hunky as ever in just a T-shirt and jeans.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Said 1 Previous Co-Star Tried to Destroy His Career on ‘Riverboat’ Set
Actor Burt Reynolds starred on 'Riverboat' before securing his role on 'Gunsmoke,' where a co-star tried to sabotage him on the set.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King starts off the year with a brand new horror story, but it’s far from his finest work
Over the decades, many jokes have been made about the prolific nature of Stephen King‘s output, with the author churning out a seemingly constant string of novels, novellas, short stories, and various other works that ensure the pipeline of profits and royalties is never in any danger of running dry.
ETOnline.com
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Timeline of Their Lasting Hollywood Romance
First married in 1988, actors, entertainers and producers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have had a lasting Hollywood romance, proving that even the most ideal relationship isn't limited to what fans dream about or see projected on the big screen. (Even in the rom-coms, like My Big Fat Greek Wedding and others, that the power couple have helped produce.)
wegotthiscovered.com
‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
James Corden Reveals He Almost Starred in ‘The Whale’ with Tom Ford Directing
Few movies released in 2022 are as defined by a single actor as “The Whale.” Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s play of the same name has earned mixed reviews, but the Brendan Fraser’s performance as a 600-pound man has received overwhelming praise. In her IndieWire review of the film, Leila Latif wrote that: “without Brendan Fraser’s innate charm and ability to project gentle sadness through the slightest flicker of his huge blue eyes, ‘The Whale’ wouldn’t have that much else going for it. Faultless performances from Morton and Chau illuminate complicated relationships with Charlie, a man at once lovable,...
wegotthiscovered.com
When will ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 return? Release window, trailer, and more
If you’re the type of person who enjoys watching dramatic shows that leave you on the edge of your seat, Yellowstone is the show for you. It premiered in 2018, and it has captivated audiences since the first episode. Yellowstone tells the story of a devoted father and fifth-generation homesteader named John Dutton who makes a living as the man in charge of the largest ranch in the entire United States.
wegotthiscovered.com
Not every ‘Star Wars’ supporter is upset another year will pass without a new movie
December 20 marked the third anniversary of The Rise of Skywalker – to date the final theatrical Star Wars release. This wasn’t supposed to happen: in the late 2010s, Disney and Lucasfilm were planning on releasing a new movie every year, before the failures of Solo: A Star Wars Story and the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker saw the focus switch to Disney Plus shows instead.
Comments / 0