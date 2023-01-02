ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
ComicBook

Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night

The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Sasha Banks leaving WWE as free agent? Latest rumors and news entering New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17

One of the most popular women’s wrestlers of the past few years is looking to shake up the pro wrestling industry. Sasha Banks, a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion, may be set to appear at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. The event takes place inside the Tokyo Dome. This is after Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Banks can take wrestling bookings as of January 1.
Fightful

Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers

Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
411mania.com

Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Kazuchika Okada is back on top in NJPW, as he defeated Jay White to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After hitting White with a Rainmaker to secure the victory, Okada was confronted by former champion Shingo Takagi. Takagi, who Okada defeated last year for his first reign, challenged him to a title match.
Fightful

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results (1/4/23): Ospreay vs. Omega, Okada vs. White

Wrestle Kingdom 17 has finally arrived as NJPW returns to the one-night format for their signature January 4 event. The Double Main Event for Wrestle Kingdom 17 features Will Ospreay defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against AEW's Kenny Omega as Omega returns to NJPW for the first time since 2019. The second match of the Double Main Event will see IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White putting his gold on the line against the G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada.
Fightful

Kazuchika Okada Says Nobody Represents NJPW Better Than He And Switchblade Jay White | Interview

Wreslte Kingdom is upon us, January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, broadcast live on Wrestle Kingdom. The main event features "Switchblade" Jay White defending the IWGP Title against New Japan's ace, Kazuchika Okada. White and Okada have had five singles matches, with White winning four, and winning all of their matches on American soil. For the first time in three years, Japanese fans can audibly cheer, just in time for the biggest show of the year for New Japan.
Fightful

Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem

Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
Fightful

Tony Khan Praises Ricky Starks, Says He Has A Great Future In AEW

Tony Khan has high praise for Ricky Starks. Starks closed out 2022 by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator and the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale to earn a match against MJF where the AEW World Title and Dynamite Diamond Ring were on the line at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming.
diva-dirt.com

Naomi Reportedly Set To Be In Japan For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

It is being reported by PWInsider that Naomi (Trinity Fatu) will be in Japan and be present for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17. It is unknown if she will appear for the actual broadcast. The report is specifically saying that New Japan sources did not confirm whether or not they...
Fightful

CM Punk Touts 2022 Merchandise Sale And YouTube View Success

CM Punk touts his 2022 success. Taking to his Instagram stories, CM Punk posted a series of stories showing that he had the first and sixth highest-selling figure on Ringside Collectibles and the two most viewed videos on AEW's YouTube pages. The videos were Punk returning from his foot injury...
wrestletalk.com

Tony Khan Reaction To NJPW Working With WWE Revealed

Rocky Romero has discussed Tony Khan’s reaction to WWE and NJPW’s working relationship, with Karl Anderson wrestling for both promotions. While Anderson is currently with WWE, he currently holds the NEVER Openweight Championship. He won the gold in June 2022, before returning to WWE that October. Anderson most...
Fightful

Fightful

