ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks, Kenny Omega, WWE/NJPW/AEW Relationship, Wrestle Kingdom | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Rocky Romero ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on NJPW World, January 4!. 29:30 Kenny Omega -- put a pause, nobody knew timeline. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Will Ospreay To Kenny Omega: You're Either Going To Pass The Torch Or I'm Going To Take It
Will Ospreay goes off on Kenny Omega. NJPW held its Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference on Tuesday morning ahead of their biggest show of the year on January 4. The press conference included final words from Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay ahead of their IWGP US Title clash at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Dominik Mysterio Says Prison Changed Him, Austin Theory Pins Seth Rollins | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for January 2, 2023:. - In a promo, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo about his time in prison. Dominik made it clear that prison changed him. He said that, after he did hard time for attacking his father, he's just getting started.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Sasha Banks leaving WWE as free agent? Latest rumors and news entering New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
One of the most popular women’s wrestlers of the past few years is looking to shake up the pro wrestling industry. Sasha Banks, a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion, may be set to appear at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. The event takes place inside the Tokyo Dome. This is after Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Banks can take wrestling bookings as of January 1.
Rocky Romero: Everyone Had Good Intentions In Karl Anderson Working For NJPW; Thank You, WWE
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returned to WWE in October despite Anderson being the NEVER Openweight Champion and advertised to defend his title against Hikuleo on November 5. Anderson ended up missing the November 5 date for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as he was booked by WWE to compete at WWE Crown Jewel.
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers
Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/2): House Of Black, Athena, Jeff Jarrett, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/2) Athena defeated Gypsy Mac. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno,...
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kazuchika Okada is back on top in NJPW, as he defeated Jay White to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After hitting White with a Rainmaker to secure the victory, Okada was confronted by former champion Shingo Takagi. Takagi, who Okada defeated last year for his first reign, challenged him to a title match.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results (1/4/23): Ospreay vs. Omega, Okada vs. White
Wrestle Kingdom 17 has finally arrived as NJPW returns to the one-night format for their signature January 4 event. The Double Main Event for Wrestle Kingdom 17 features Will Ospreay defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against AEW's Kenny Omega as Omega returns to NJPW for the first time since 2019. The second match of the Double Main Event will see IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White putting his gold on the line against the G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada.
Kazuchika Okada Says Nobody Represents NJPW Better Than He And Switchblade Jay White | Interview
Wreslte Kingdom is upon us, January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, broadcast live on Wrestle Kingdom. The main event features "Switchblade" Jay White defending the IWGP Title against New Japan's ace, Kazuchika Okada. White and Okada have had five singles matches, with White winning four, and winning all of their matches on American soil. For the first time in three years, Japanese fans can audibly cheer, just in time for the biggest show of the year for New Japan.
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem
Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
Tony Khan Praises Ricky Starks, Says He Has A Great Future In AEW
Tony Khan has high praise for Ricky Starks. Starks closed out 2022 by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator and the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale to earn a match against MJF where the AEW World Title and Dynamite Diamond Ring were on the line at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming.
Sasha Banks NJPW DEBUT! Omega vs. Ospreay, Okada vs. Jay White | NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Post Show
KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match. Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs....
AEW Rampage On 12/30 Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
The numbers are in for the December 30 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 470,000 viewers. This number is down from the 566,000 viewers the show drew on December 23. Friday's show drew a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is...
diva-dirt.com
Naomi Reportedly Set To Be In Japan For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
It is being reported by PWInsider that Naomi (Trinity Fatu) will be in Japan and be present for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17. It is unknown if she will appear for the actual broadcast. The report is specifically saying that New Japan sources did not confirm whether or not they...
CM Punk Touts 2022 Merchandise Sale And YouTube View Success
CM Punk touts his 2022 success. Taking to his Instagram stories, CM Punk posted a series of stories showing that he had the first and sixth highest-selling figure on Ringside Collectibles and the two most viewed videos on AEW's YouTube pages. The videos were Punk returning from his foot injury...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Reaction To NJPW Working With WWE Revealed
Rocky Romero has discussed Tony Khan’s reaction to WWE and NJPW’s working relationship, with Karl Anderson wrestling for both promotions. While Anderson is currently with WWE, he currently holds the NEVER Openweight Championship. He won the gold in June 2022, before returning to WWE that October. Anderson most...
