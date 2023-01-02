A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.Police were called to the Crane venue in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11.45pm to reports that the victim had been injured.The man had been on a night out with friends when he was approached by a group of people, according to West Midlands Police.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, the force said.This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are...

