At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man drops 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and 8 years later he has a whole new body and lifestyle. “I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”
KCRG.com
Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
KCJJ
Iowa City to offer training on support animals
The City of Iowa City has announced a training meeting for area landlords, property managers and housing providers regarding service and emotional support animals. In a release from the city Monday, the Office of Equity and Human Rights is hosting the complimentary fair housing training to ensure compliance under the Fair Housing Act and Americans with Disabilities Act.
La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans
La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of construction and demolition waste. “Mr. […] The post DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
kciiradio.com
Gish to Lead Victim Services at Iowa Attorney General’s Office
On Friday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the hiring of Washington County Attorney John Gish as Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services. Gish will lead the office that administers funding, training, advocacy, outreach, and coordination of victim services and victim support throughout Iowa. In a press release, Gish states, “I am honored to have this opportunity to bring my fight for crime victims to the state level. As Washington County Attorney, I made it the office’s mission to focus on victims when considering what is just. I will bring that same passion to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to ensure everything the Victim Services office is doing does the most for survivors of crime.” Gish’s last day in office has not been announced. The Washington County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint a replacement county attorney or set a special election.
WQAD
Quad Cities welcomes first new born baby of 2023
Emilia Elizabeth Furlin was born at 12:53 a.m. at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport. She weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces, and is nearly 18 inches tall.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device
Cedar Rapids Police Officers and the Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the 1700 block of Park Ave SE following the report of a suspicious device in the alley Tuesday morning. The immediate area was cordoned-off for public safety and Hazardous Devices Unit technicians determined the suspicious item...
KCRG.com
Fire causes damage to Cedar Rapids home
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne learned how setting a goal at New Year's can impact people focused on fitness, and how it gives local gyms a boost. Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year. Updated: 6 hours...
KCRG.com
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth. Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Updated: 9...
KCJJ
Johnson County Board of Supervisors appoints Green-Douglass as new chairperson
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors appointed Lisa Green-Douglass as Chairperson for 2023 in their first meeting of the year Tuesday. Rod Sullivan was appointed Vice Chairperson. A number of organizational issues were addressed; it was determined that the board’s formal and informal meeting will continue to be held on...
kwayradio.com
Hurts Donut Owner Has Died
The owner of the Hurts Donut location in Cedar Falls has died, according to the business Facebook page. Janelle Wilks was 45 years of age. The cause of death has not been made public to this point. To honor Wilks, a couple community members paid for the first $500 worth of donuts ordered beginning at 2:39pm on Sunday, 24 hours after Wilks passed away.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa authorities warn about providing personal information
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning the public about another scam happening in the Heartland. Last month, Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined the scam took place involving Facebook and the digital wallet Venmo. The victim was selling items via Facebook marketplace. A price...
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
