Over the summer, Volkswagen revealed the ID.Aero concept, a large, swoopy sedan that looked about like what you’d imagine the ID.4 would look like if it transformed from a hatchback into a sedan. At the time, we were told the production version would first go on sale in China in mid-2023 and arrive in the U.S. and Europe at a later date. Now Volkswagen has just revealed the production version, the ID.7 sedan. Sort of.

1 DAY AGO