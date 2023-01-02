Read full article on original website
Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck Lands In Israel To Help Cut Emissions
Hyundai has rolled out its heavy-duty XCIENT Fuel Cell truck in Israel, marking its debut in the Middle East. The Korean manufacturer has entered a partnership with Israeli agency Colmobil, hydrogen producer Bazan and hydrogen refueling station operator Sonol to form a hydrogen value chain in the country. Three of Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks will be introduced through the program.
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.
Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own...
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
The Best SUV for 2023 According to MotorTrend
MotorTrend has picked its best SUV for 2023. Here's how an EV took the title. The post The Best SUV for 2023 According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
China claims ‘revolutionary breakthrough’ in cooling power plants
China claims the "world's first" power plant equipped with a "natural direct cooling" (NDC) system is now connected to the grid in the Shaanxi Province of the country. This marks a "breakthrough" in power plant cooling technology for China, according to a report published by the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Friday.
Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?
As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
The Most Expensive Toyota SUV Ever Will Rival The Likes Of The Rolls Royce Cullinan
Toyota is rethinking one of its legendary models for a whole new chapter in its life. The Toyota Century will gain a full-size, super-luxury SUV model. And contrary to the – Japanese market-only – big sedan, this SUV is expected to be sold Stateside, as well as in Asian and European markets. It is Toyota’s next big bet.
Volkswagen ID.7 Sedan: This Is (Mostly) It
Over the summer, Volkswagen revealed the ID.Aero concept, a large, swoopy sedan that looked about like what you’d imagine the ID.4 would look like if it transformed from a hatchback into a sedan. At the time, we were told the production version would first go on sale in China in mid-2023 and arrive in the U.S. and Europe at a later date. Now Volkswagen has just revealed the production version, the ID.7 sedan. Sort of.
Apple Supplier Foxconn December Revenue Drops 12% Y/y
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday revenue in December dropped 12.3% year-on-year after production problems related to COVID-19 controls at a major iPhone factory in China's Zhengzhou city. The company said in a statement, however, production at the factory in China "basically returned...
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
WHO Says China Releases COVID Hospital Data After Reporting Gap
GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization received data from China on new COVID-19 hospitalisations after a reporting gap, with figures on Thursday showing a nearly 50% increase in the week to Jan. 1. The U.N. health agency received no data from China in the weeks after Beijing lifted its zero-COVID...
Morning Bid: The year of the yen?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe, Editor, Financial Markets EMEA, Thomson Reuters. The holidays are over and it's back to work, so markets are no exception.
Germany Lagging Emissions Goals Despite Renewables Boom - Think Tank
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's carbon dioxide emissions held steady last year, jeopardising its climate targets as higher use of oil and coal offset lower energy consumption and record renewables output, data from climate think tank Agora Energiewende showed on Wednesday. Germany's 2022 energy consumption fell by 4.7% year-on-year to the lowest...
Tesla China Produces Model Y Body Every 40 Seconds Per Report
According to People's Daily, Tesla's incredibly efficient production practices at its Giga Shanghai electric vehicle factory in China makes it capable of cranking out a Model Y body-in-white in about 40 seconds on average. Tesla just recently upgraded the assembly lines at its factory in China, which worked to significantly...
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos's Evidian - Les Echos
PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus (AIR.PA) had started "exploratory talks" to take a minority share in the firm's cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources.
'Feels Like Summer': Warm Winter Breaks Temperature Records in Europe
LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Record-high winter temperatures swept across parts of Europe over the new year, bringing calls from activists for faster action against climate change while offering short-term respite to governments struggling with high gas prices. Hundreds of sites have seen temperature records smashed in the past days, from Switzerland to...
Volkswagen Adds 37,000 Beetles to Takata Airbag Recall
We’re now approaching 10 years since the Takata airbag recall began after parts manufactured by the Japanese company were found to be defective and deadly. Since then, tens of millions of cars have had the dangerous parts removed and replaced, but new models are always being added to the list of affected cars. Volkswagen is the latest company affected, adding tens of thousands more Beetles to the recall.
Upstart Chinese electric car brand delivered more cars than Nio in 2022
BEIJING — Another budget-priced electric car brand is taking off in China, this time selling compact SUVs. Nezha, named after a feisty Chinese mythological character, claims its car deliveries more than doubled in 2022 to surpass 152,000 vehicles. Most deliveries were of the Nezha V, a compact SUV whose post-subsidy price starts at 83,900 yuan ($12,000).
India Finds 11 Omicron Subvariants of COVID-19 in International Travellers
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India detected a total of 11 subvariants of COVID-19 in international travellers who arrived in the country during Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, health ministry sources said on Thursday, adding they were a mix of new and existing variants. The variants detected were all sublineages of...
