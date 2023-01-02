ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with win, eliminate Jets

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith finished off a very personal sweep. And by him doing so, a season that started with low expectations for the Seattle Seahawks will reach Week 18 with the playoffs as a real possibility. Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133...
How can Seahawks qualify for NFL playoffs?

SEATTLE — A spot in the NFL playoffs remains a possibility for the Seahawks entering the final week of the regular season, but Seattle will need some help in order to get there. The Seahawks (8-8) currently are the No. 7 seed in the NFC and would have the...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Eagles light up the Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Damar Hamlin, Bills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and dropped on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the rest of the NFL and sports world have shown a ton of support.The Eagles continued that Wednesday night as they lit up Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Hamlin and the Bills. "Our prayers are with Damar, his family and [the] @BuffaloBills," the Eagles tweeted. Two days after the injury, Hamlin is recovering in the hospital and moving in "a positive direction."  CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told CBS Mornings Hamlin may have suffered "commotio cordis," where trauma can cause the heart to have an arrhythmia. Main Line Health Dr. William Gray also suspects that.The game between the Bills and Bengals Monday night was eventually postponed and won't be played this week, the NFL said. The league has not made any changes to its Week 18 schedule. 
Giants should play to win game vs. Eagles despite lack of stakes

Brian Daboll set the appropriate tone Wednesday, stepping aside so a doctor, a psychologist and a chaplain could speak to his team. In the wake of the traumatic NFL event, the Giants needed to talk about their physical, mental and spiritual health before they could give any thought to their regular-season finale in Philadelphia. Should the Giants and the Eagles and the rest of the league even be playing this weekend? It’s a legitimate question as Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after his heart stopped beating on the field Monday night. Saquon Barkley said...
