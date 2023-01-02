ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Crash blocks two lanes on south I-71 near Silverton

SILVERTON, Ohio — A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate near Silverton, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the two right lanes along southbound Interstate 71 at the Stewart Road on-ramp. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
SILVERTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WLWT 5

Flooding on the roadway in Adams County closes section of OH-41

BENTONVILLE, Ohio — All lanes are closed on northbound OH-41 in Bentonville due to flooding on the roadway, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Heavy rains have caused localized flooding, leading to Adams County deputies to close OH-41 between...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road

UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.  According to Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Police close U.S. Highway 68 in Clinton County due to a crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — U.S. Highway 68 is closed in both directions in Liberty Township after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The road has been closed since 8:26 a.m. according to the Ohio Department of Transportation....
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy