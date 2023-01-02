Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Related
WLWT 5
Crash blocks two lanes on south I-71 near Silverton
SILVERTON, Ohio — A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate near Silverton, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the two right lanes along southbound Interstate 71 at the Stewart Road on-ramp. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash, lanes blocked, on I-75N near Kyles Lane
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Emergency crews rare on the scene of a crash, with lanes blocked, on I-75N near Kyles Lane in Fort Wright. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Crews responding to reported pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Symmes Township
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Symmes Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into a building on East Galbraith in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, a car into a building, at 5534 E. Galbraith in Sycamore Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported assault with injuries near Goebel Park in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews responding to reported assault with injuries near Goebel Park in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on State Avenue in Lower Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on State Avenue in Lower Price Hill, in front of the Kroger complex. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Flooding on the roadway in Adams County closes section of OH-41
BENTONVILLE, Ohio — All lanes are closed on northbound OH-41 in Bentonville due to flooding on the roadway, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Heavy rains have caused localized flooding, leading to Adams County deputies to close OH-41 between...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn. Complainant says he was robbed of money and a cell phone. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
WLWT 5
Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road
UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. According to Ohio […]
WLWT 5
Police close U.S. Highway 68 in Clinton County due to a crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — U.S. Highway 68 is closed in both directions in Liberty Township after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The road has been closed since 8:26 a.m. according to the Ohio Department of Transportation....
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Broadway Street in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Broadway Street in Blanchester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Comments / 0