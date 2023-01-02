ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dSPACE at CES 2023: Innovative Simulation and Validation Solutions for Self-Driving and Electric Vehicles

At CES, dSPACE will showcase how electric and autonomous vehicles can get on the road faster with innovative simulation and validation solutions. As the exclusive on-vehicle computer technology sponsor of the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC), dSPACE will also demonstrate how dSPACE solutions perform in highly demanding racing environments at the Autonomous Challenge @ CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

At the Autonomous Challenge @ CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, January 7, nine university teams will compete with fully autonomous racecars with dSPACE’s AUTERA AutoBox serving as the central onboard computer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Multiple solutions will be presented at booth #4417 in the West Hall, here are a few highlights:

E-Mobility : Testing Battery Management Systems and Technologies for Intelligent Charging

Battery management systems are essential for the smooth operation of lithium-ion batteries and ensure efficient utilization of the available capacity and optimum temperature control, and avoid overcharging or deep discharging, thus ensuring safe operation and a long service life of the energy storage devices. dSPACE will be demonstrating a modular system concept for testing battery management systems (BMS) that enables testing of modern battery systems with a total voltage of up to 1500 volts in a safe test environment. The application spectrum in the areas of development and validation ranges from battery systems for electromobility to energy storage systems for modern power grids.

The Smart Charging Solution is a complete solution for the development and testing of smart charging technologies. The solution considers international standards, guarantees interoperability, and supports developers of onboard chargers, charging columns, and in the future also inductive charging systems with a comprehensive range of test options and dynamic models.

Autonomous Driving: Moving Tests into the Virtual World

When developing functions for highly automated and autonomous driving, the requirements for functional quality and safety are increasing enormously. Virtual tests are being moved forward to ever earlier development phases and carried out by development teams distributed around the world. Against this background, dSPACE has developed solutions such as SIMPHERA and AURELION. SIMPHERA is dSPACE’s web-based, highly scalable cloud solution for virtual validation and simulation. It quickly and easily enables the computationally intensive validation of functions for autonomous driving, supports collaboration between globally distributed development teams, and allows seamless integration of customer applications.

AURELION, the new sensor simulation from dSPACE, generates photorealistic images for camera simulation and, using ray tracing, an exact environment for radar and lidar simulation in real time. Developers use AURELION to validate algorithms for autonomous driving during virtual test drives, long before a prototype hits the road.

IAC: dSPACE Technology on the Racetrack and at the Booth

At the Autonomous Challenge @ CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, January 7, nine university teams will compete with fully autonomous racecars with dSPACE’s AUTERA AutoBox serving as the central onboard computer managing all the sensor data and performing the complex path planning computations to keep the racecars on the track and safe. CES attendees are welcome to attend the competition at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and experience infield festivities with the IAC, including a WatchZone. dSPACE will also demonstrate the AUTERA systems and possible applications of the solution in data-driven development at the IAC booth (West Hall, #3601).

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles. The company’s range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle development, engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services as well as training and support. With approximately 2,100 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, has three project centers in Germany, and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, and South Korea.

