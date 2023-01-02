ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

New York YIMBY

660 Fifth Avenue’s Re-cladding Wraps Up in Midtown, Manhattan

Exterior renovation work is complete on 660 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story commercial tower in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and developed by Brookfield Properties, which purchased the building from Kushner Companies for $1.3 billion in 2018, the $400 million project involves the modernization of the structure’s 1.25 million square feet of office space and full replacement of its mid-century façade with a new glass curtain wall. The overhaul is also expected to achieve LEED Gold certification and a WELL Health Safety rating. Turner Construction Company is the general contractor and Cushman & Wakefield is the exclusive leasing agent for the building, which is located between West 52nd and 53rd Streets and was formerly addressed as 666 Fifth Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
Eater

Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter

More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Tip Top Stores Closes on Broadway

Tip Top Stores—the purveyor of discounted goods since 1979 with items ranging from clothes to home essentials to luggage—started the year by saying goodbye to the Upper West Side. Located at 2647 Broadway between West 100th and 101st streets, Tip Top Stores had been at this location for the past eight years, according to owner Tommy Mashan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Renderings Revealed for Mixed-Use Expansion at 418-420 East 75th Street in Lenox Hill, Manhattan

Renderings have been released for 418-420 East 75th Street, a six-story mixed-use building in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Robert Michaeli of Brooklyn B Company Group, the project involves the expansion of a two-story building into a condominium and retail property. The plot is located between First and York Avenues.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

The Green House Wraps Up Construction at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens

Construction is complete on The Green House, a 12-story residential building at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Studio V Architecture and developed by Charney Companies, the structure yields 46 rental apartments in studio to three-bedroom layouts, ground-floor retail space, and 40 on-site parking spots. AMC Builders was the general contractor for the project, which is bound by 50th Avenue to the north, Jackson Avenue to the southeast, and Vernon Boulevard to the west.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

111 Wall Street’s New Façade Approaches Halfway Mark in Financial District, Manhattan

Renovation work is progressing on 111 Wall Street, a 25-story commercial building in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by STUDIOS Architecture and developed by Wafra Capital Partners and The Nightingale Group, the $100 million project involves the full replacement of the structure’s mid-century façade, gut renovation of its 1.5 million square feet of office space, and the construction of an expanded lobby and amenity spaces designed by URBN Playground. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor and JLL is handling leasing for the property, which is bound by Wall Street and Mannahatta Park to the northeast, Front Street to the northwest, South Street and the FDR Drive to the southeast, and Gouverneur Lane to the southwest.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Concerns about Broadway as 10 shows set to close

NEW YORK - Tourism is not back to pre-pandemic levels and some experts say, as a result, Broadway is continuing to take a hit. Michael Riedel is a Theater Critic and Radio Host with 710 WOR. "The tourist audience is not back in a big way in the way Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Shop at Columbus Circle | Shopping mall in New York City

The Shop at Columbus Circle is located on the street of the same name, located in the heart of Manhattan, New York, and inside the Time Warner Center, a set of skyscrapers that houses several hotels, bars, and restaurants. In this shopping center you will find stores of the most prestigious and expensive brands such as Swarovski, Armani or Thomas Pink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 634 Powell Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 634 Powell Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Powell Street and New Lots Avenue, the lot is two blocks west of the New Lots Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Newday Management is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life

Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Haven Independent

Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s

A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act

BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Raj guleria

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Manor 82 Completes Construction at 333 East 82nd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Construction is complete on Manor 82, an eight-story residential building at 333 East 82nd Street in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Rybak Development, the 75-foot-tall structure spans 35,800 square feet and yields 21 condominium units designed by STUDIO20MIGLIA and Molly Elizabeth and marketed by Serhant. The property is located between First and Second Avenues.
MANHATTAN, NY

