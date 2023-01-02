Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV commission to revisit zoning, charter officers
The new Gainesville City Commission will tackle a loaded agenda come Thursday, with items on zoning and interim officer positions. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. instead of the usual 10 a.m. time because of the swearing-in ceremony that morning. The swearing-in ceremony will happen at the Historic Thomas Center at 10 a.m.
WCJB
Funding secured to renovate landmark gym in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A push by a group called The Concerned Citizens of Bradford County helped secure funding to restore the Roberts Jenkins Ellerson gym in Starke. “That gym has been a landmark in this county forever,” said the group’s president, Amarianne Alica McMillan. “It’s the only facility we have as African Americans to do our activities and events.”
WCJB
Gainesville renters react to Miya’s Law going into effect, aimed at strengthening renter safety
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Renters might feel safer in their apartment complexes now that Miya’s Law is in effect. The law is named after 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano ‚who was killed by a maintenance worker while living in her Orlando rental apartment in 2021. Before this law...
WCJB
Bradford County Commission will meet and discuss ARPA funding to repair roof of RJE Center
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County commissioners will discuss ARPA funding for a non-profit. $500,000 was approved for Concerned Citizens to repair the roof of RJE Center on May 19th, 2022. One of the Concerned Citizens leaders called TV20 to say they are afraid the grant will be revoked. At...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: TRX maps system
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new year has begun and new year resolutions have been made. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, you can learn about the benefits of the TRX maps system.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV to host three parks workshops in January
The city of Gainesville will host three workshops to gather community input on its parks and recreation and cultural services. City staff will use the feedback to adapt its Vision 2020 Master Plan and help identify needs for the next 5-10 years. The city will also mail a survey to randomly picked homes and place a survey online for anyone to take.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City finalizes manager role after 16 months
After more than a year, Lake City solidified its city manager position, promoting Paul Dyal from the interim to the permanent role at Tuesday’s regular meeting. Dyal has worked with the city for more than 10 years as the utilities director and has served as interim city manager since January 2022 after Mike Williams, the previous interim city manager, left for health reasons.
Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions
Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
WCJB
Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to planned renovation of sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to the planned renovation of the sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room. The projects available funding sits at $453,041.80. The project was identified as a high priority based on the current condition and health risks it poses to continue...
villages-news.com
Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts
Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
Florida state representative resigns after federal indictment, race for seat heats
ORLANDO, Fla. — The race to replace a former state lawmaker out of Ocala is heating up. Former Republican State Representative Joe Harding stepped down last month after being arrested on federal fraud charges. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Harding is accused of participating in a...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Area gas prices spike after holidays
Winter storms throughout the nation and holiday travel fuel demand caused gas prices to spike. According to Tuesday’s AAA report, the national average per gallon rose 12 cents to $3.22 per gallon. In Florida, gas prices spiked from $2.98 to $3.28 — the second highest jump in the nation — and $3.12 to $3.31 in Gainesville.
WCJB
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire alarm. Crews found the fire on the first floor inside Super Optical. The fire...
click orlando
Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida.
Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Marion county until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
WCJB
Authorities investigate possible arson at Oaks Mall Plaza in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a possible arson and suspected burglaries at businesses located in the Oaks Mall Plaza early Tuesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm around 2:30 a.m. Crews...
WCJB
Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics
Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
Citrus County Chronicle
Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre
It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
