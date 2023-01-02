ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV commission to revisit zoning, charter officers

The new Gainesville City Commission will tackle a loaded agenda come Thursday, with items on zoning and interim officer positions. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. instead of the usual 10 a.m. time because of the swearing-in ceremony that morning. The swearing-in ceremony will happen at the Historic Thomas Center at 10 a.m.
WCJB

Funding secured to renovate landmark gym in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A push by a group called The Concerned Citizens of Bradford County helped secure funding to restore the Roberts Jenkins Ellerson gym in Starke. “That gym has been a landmark in this county forever,” said the group’s president, Amarianne Alica McMillan. “It’s the only facility we have as African Americans to do our activities and events.”
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV to host three parks workshops in January

The city of Gainesville will host three workshops to gather community input on its parks and recreation and cultural services. City staff will use the feedback to adapt its Vision 2020 Master Plan and help identify needs for the next 5-10 years. The city will also mail a survey to randomly picked homes and place a survey online for anyone to take.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City finalizes manager role after 16 months

After more than a year, Lake City solidified its city manager position, promoting Paul Dyal from the interim to the permanent role at Tuesday’s regular meeting. Dyal has worked with the city for more than 10 years as the utilities director and has served as interim city manager since January 2022 after Mike Williams, the previous interim city manager, left for health reasons.
LAKE CITY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions

Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts

Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Area gas prices spike after holidays

Winter storms throughout the nation and holiday travel fuel demand caused gas prices to spike. According to Tuesday’s AAA report, the national average per gallon rose 12 cents to $3.22 per gallon. In Florida, gas prices spiked from $2.98 to $3.28 — the second highest jump in the nation — and $3.12 to $3.31 in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida.

Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Marion county until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
GEORGIA STATE
WCJB

Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Authorities investigate possible arson at Oaks Mall Plaza in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a possible arson and suspected burglaries at businesses located in the Oaks Mall Plaza early Tuesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm around 2:30 a.m. Crews...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics

Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre

It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy