WWEEK
Oregon’s Schools Produce Woeful Results. Use Purse Strings to Hold School Districts Accountable.
Problem: Oregon’s schools produce woeful results. Idea: Use purse strings to hold school districts accountable. Oregon’s schools underperform those in peer states in terms of elementary and high school reading rates, graduation rates, length of school year, and a variety of other measures—and Portland historically underperforms the state’s other large districts.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregonians will soon get $10M in unclaimed funds, grants offer underserved areas a transit boost
State mailing $10M in unclaimed funds to Oregonians. Oregon is about to send $10 million to people across the state as part of a new program aimed at returning unclaimed funds to their rightful owners. The program focuses on returning money reported to the state in 2018 through 2020 in its “Checks Without Claims” program. “I think we usually give people a year or two to claim (their money),” Treasury spokesperson Eric Engleson said. “Next year it will be 2021.” According to the Treasury, $65.4 million has gone to 47,000 people since the state’s unclaimed property program moved from the control of the department of state lands in July 2021. The Treasury says more than $1 billion in unclaimed funds are sitting in state coffers. (Bill Poehler/Salem Statesman Journal)
Greater Idaho effort eyes Wallowa County once again
ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho. The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the second time’s the charm by submitting petitions in the county that could force it onto the May 2023 ballot. If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the county’s best interests in joining Idaho — or remaining in Oregon.
focushillsboro.com
Every Conversation is Important! New State Program for Deaf-blind in Oregon
State Program for Deaf-blind: Beginning on January 2, Bridges Oregon will be in charge of managing Oregon’s Communication Facilitator services, a brand-new initiative that gives DeafBlind Oregonians who use tactile or close-vision methods to communicate in American Sign Language access to make and receive video to video and Video Relay Service calls.
WWEEK
Small Oregon Cannabis Businesses Say Publicly Traded Weed Giant Chalice Owes Them Tens of Thousands of Dollars
In the latest sign of an ailing industry, one of the biggest buyers of Oregon cannabis—the publicly traded Canadian company Chalice Brands—is facing charges that it failed to pay some Oregon farmers and product makers for flower, pre-rolls, edibles and other weed products it placed in its Oregon dispensaries.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: New ways to distribute aid in Oregon, plus a turtle test in Polk County
Collaboration helps groups reach more Oregonians with more aid dollars. Two relief funds that were started in the wake of disaster have created a new model for distributing aid to Oregonians in need. The Oregon Worker Relief fund and the Climate Change fund have raised and distributed hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years. The former helps undocumented workers who aren’t eligible for government pandemic relief funds, while the latter supplements income lost to extreme events like heat or wildfire. But the money isn’t flowing in or out of one sole organization. Instead, dozens of groups are working to raise awareness and distribute aid in their smaller, individual networks. Members of the coalition are thinking of how they might apply the model elsewhere. (Shannon Sollitt/Statesman Journal)
kptv.com
Oregon’s new paid leave program goes into effect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Paid family and medical leave is now the law in Oregon, which means people will begin seeing a new deduction in their paycheck to pay for this leave. Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1, but the state figures it won’t have the funds to pay for these new benefits until September.
opb.org
Free dental insurance now available to many Oregon veterans
A new Oregon program offering dental insurance for veterans launches this month — and state officials say they have funding to serve about 10 times more veterans than have enrolled so far. They are encouraging veterans to contact their county or tribal Veterans Service Office to submit an application.
Find 11 New Laws to Help the Citizens of Oregon in 2023
When the clock strikes midnight every New Year immediately there are brand new laws and revisions that go into effect. Below are 11 new Oregon laws that could affect your life. 1) Mandatory Overtime. Senate Bill 1513 won't allow employers to penalize their tortilla plant workers or bakers if they...
KTVZ
Counties in Oregon with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Counties in Oregon with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years. Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
proclaimerscv.com
Oregonians Can Now Request SNAP Replacement Benefits Equivalent To One Month
Beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Oregon can now request replacement benefits equivalent to one month. Millions of American families in the country rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy their food every day. This is a federal program that makes sure that each American family has nutritious food to eat every day.
gamblingnews.com
Oregon to Take Closer Look at Expanding Gambling in 2023
But whether this power is exercised to the ultimate benefit of the gambling industry and consumers remains to be seen. The committee’s breadth of operation is ambitious, with its members unabashedly describing it as the “first top-to-bottom look” at the state’s gambling laws in more than two decades.
Oregonians can expect a small deduction in their next paycheck. Here’s why.
The next paycheck Oregonians receive after January 1, 2023 will have a slight deduction.
Oregon's new paid leave program: What you need to know
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's paid family and medical leave program began collecting money from workers and businesses Jan. 1 and employees will be able to start applying for benefits Sept. 3. The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury,...
What to do about clover and more top Oregon gardening questions of 2022
Oregon gardeners look to the experts at Oregon State University Extension Service and Master Gardeners for answers to their questions about topics ranging from growing tomatoes to replacing their turf lawns to weed and composting. In 2022, the questions below were the 10 most read gardening questions Kym Pokorny shared with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s readers. Follow the links in each question to find the full answers.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Inflation means Oregon rent bill to have biggest impact yet in 2023
An Oregon Senate bill that passed in 2019 focusing on rent increases could have impact yet in 2023. And for people on fixed income, it could be particularly difficult. Oregon Senate Bill 608, also known as the “No Cause Eviction Protection and Rent Cap” bill, states landlords can increase rent by 7% plus inflation. Because of how bad inflation has been, it could add up to a possible 14.6% increase.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley Measure Prohibiting Hedge Fund Investors From Participating In The Housing Market
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley: Following Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s introduction of the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act, state and local leaders in Oregon have enthusiastically responded in support of his bill. “The housing in our neighborhoods should be homes for people, not profit...
Oregon's Measure 110 drug decriminalization experiment nearly two years later/Opinion
Finding effective ways to deal with substance abuse besides incarceration was one of the main reasons Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020. Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize personal-use possession amounts of hard drugs like heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates with Measure 110. The law takes profits from cannabis taxes and savings gained from not incarcerating drug addicts and uses them to aid in substance abuse treatment.
