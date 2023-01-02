Collaboration helps groups reach more Oregonians with more aid dollars. Two relief funds that were started in the wake of disaster have created a new model for distributing aid to Oregonians in need. The Oregon Worker Relief fund and the Climate Change fund have raised and distributed hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years. The former helps undocumented workers who aren’t eligible for government pandemic relief funds, while the latter supplements income lost to extreme events like heat or wildfire. But the money isn’t flowing in or out of one sole organization. Instead, dozens of groups are working to raise awareness and distribute aid in their smaller, individual networks. Members of the coalition are thinking of how they might apply the model elsewhere. (Shannon Sollitt/Statesman Journal)

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO